Kathy Hilton Addresses Comments About Paris Hilton’s Son’s Appearance

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kathy Hilton addressed comments some social media users have made regarding her daughter, Paris Hilton‘s 10-month-old son, Phoenix Barron.

While speaking to Extra TV correspondent, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, at Kathy Hilton’s November 29 DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas event, the mother of four stated she was aware that some individuals have made remarks about the appearance of Phoenix’s head on social media. She suggested, however, that many fans have also shared kind words about her grandson, who Paris Hilton shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

“There was a bit of that. But basically there are a lot of wonderful people out there too. And thank god, we have those people. And they really do make you feel good,” said the Bravo alum.

In addition, Kathy Hilton shared she does not shy away from reading comments about her and her family on social media.

“I read them all. And the good outweighs the bad,” said the “Paris in Love” personality.

During the interview, Mellencamp told Kathy Hilton that her 2-year-old daughter, Dove, was diagnosed with lambdoid craniosynostosis, which affected her skull.

“I didn’t ever want people to speculate what was going on with Dove before a doctor told me what was going on,” said Mellencamp.

Kathy Hilton interjected that she had informed Paris Hilton about Dove’s lambdoid craniosynostosis.

“I told her about that,” said the mother of four.

Paris Hilton Shared She Did Not Appreciate Negative Comments About Her Son in an Instagram Upload

People magazine reported that Paris Hilton took to her Instagram Stories on October 23 to share she did not appreciate negative comments about her son. In the Instagram upload, the “Simple Life” star wrote that “targeting [her] child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable.”

“This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return,” continued Paris Hilton.

The mother of two went on to say Phoenix is “is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”

“It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy,” read a portion of the statement.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Paris Hilton’s Decision to Use a Gestational Carrier

In her November 29 Extra TV interview, Kathy Hilton seemed to reference that her youngest daughter has received backlash for hiring a gestational carrier to have Phoenix and her daughter, London. The RHOBH alum urged fans to not “judge people.”

“When you are having a surrogate, you’ve got to respect the privacy of the surrogate. There is another person involved,” said the mother of four.

According to People magazine, Paris Hilton spoke about having a surrogate while filming the premiere episode of the second season of her Peacock series, “Paris in Love.” The mother of two stated that “surrogacy was a difficult decision to make” and suggested she wanted to experience being pregnant.

“I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him,” said the 42-year-old.