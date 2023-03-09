RHOBH Star’s Daughter Reveals She Has 20 Embryos on Ice & Is Still Hoping for More

Paris Hilton has been sharing details about her decision to start a family by way of a surrogate. The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum in January 2023.

Paris Hilton announced the birth of her son Phoenix on January 24, 2023, with a photo of his hand wrapped around her thumb with the caption, “You are already loved beyond words.”

In the time since, Paris Hilton revealed that she decided to use a surrogate to carry her first child. She also said that she kept the baby a complete secret from just about everyone — even her family members — and she shared the reasons behind that decision. Paris Hilton has also shared her plans for more children in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Says She Has More Than 20 Embryos on but They Are all Boys

Paris Hilton has wanted to become a mother for as long as she can remember. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine after her son’s arrival.

In an interview with Glamour, Paris Hilton explained that she was really “scared” to get pregnant after being traumatized years ago. This, she says, was the reason that she used a surrogate.

“But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world,” she told the outlet.

While Paris Hilton is overjoyed to be a mom, she is already thinking about the future — and she really wants to have a girl. In that same interview, Paris Hilton said that she and her husband started going through the process of making embryos at the start of the pandemic. So far, they have 20 embryos — all boys.

“I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” she said.

Kathy Hilton Has Expressed Joy Over Welcoming Her Grandson

Paris Hilton admits that she kept the entire surrogacy process and subsequent birth of her son a secret from everyone in her family. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paris Hilton explained that she really wanted to keep things as private as possible.

“My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves,” she explained.

Within a couple of weeks, however, Paris Hilton did share the big news. Kathy Hilton later shared a post on Instagram, showing off the newest Hilton family addition.

“My husband Rick and I are so overwhelmed & filled with joy to share our newest grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. We are so thrilled for Paris & Carter & look forward to all the happy memories we will make as a family,” she captioned an Instagram post.

On February 28, 2023, Kathy Hilton shared a photo of herself with her daughter and her grandson.

“From Paris to Phoenix, home is where the heart is and my [heart] is right here with these two,” she captioned the snap.

