Did Nicole James Really Sue Dr. Terry Dubrow?

Demoted “Real Housewives of Orange County” newcomer, Nicole James, is feuding with Dr. Terry Dubrow … but why?

Nicole was rumored to be one of the stars of the newest season of RHOBH but was “demoted” from full-time housewife due to some beef with Terry, her would-be co-star, Heather Dubrow’s husband, Radar Online reported.

The outlet reported that Nicole had made some “negative remarks about her cosmetic procedure” that had been done by Terry years ago. The remarks were allegedly spread by Shannon Beador and when Heather found out she “went ballistic.”

“Nicole was brought on by Heather but only filmed for a few weeks,” a source told Radar Online. “A big storyline that will play out (but is also the reason why she’s no longer on the show full time) is that Nicole was unhappy with the breast augmentation Terry performed on her many years ago.”

Now Heather and Shannon are feuding, according to the outlet.

"It started circling around through the group, and Heather found out because Shannon was telling everyone but her," the outlet reported. "Cue the fight between Heather and Shannon." There are no reports of legal action on Nicole's part, at press time. Nicole Was Supposed to Join Noella Bergener & Dr. Jennifer Armstrong as New OC Housewives for Season 16





Play



RHOC Newbies Noella Bergener And Nicole James Filming Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County rumored new cast members Noella Bergener and Nicole James filming Season 16. #RHOC Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by… 2021-07-14T23:07:25Z

Nicole was supposed to be the third new housewife for season 16, joining fellow newbies, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong but she stopped filming just a few weeks into the season, Radar Online reported.

According to I Real Housewives, She was spotted out filming with Shannon, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Noella in July 2021. Nicole also posted several glam photos on her Instagram story before going private.

Former RHOC castmember Kelly Dodd revealed that Nicole insulted Emily by telling her to “go eat another cheeseburger” but there’s no telling if viewers will get to see that on the show or not.

Fans Wondered if Nicole Was Removed From RHOC for Her Anti-Vaccine Views

The way Heather got that allegedly anti-vaxx and anti-facts Nicole James demoted is a true testament of her power. 😍 #rhoc pic.twitter.com/UuqpsI13Va — Slide (@_slide__) November 1, 2021

Fans speculated that Nicole’s removal from “Real Housewives of Orange County” might have also been due to her anti-vaccine views.

“So is it true that Nicole James was demoted or removed from #RHOC because she wouldn’t get vaccinated or was she forced out by Heather and production for talking about Terry’s alleged bad surgery that he did on her? You know Evolution produces Botched so they can’t have that,” someone tweeted on November 1, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, a fan account tweeted an alleged screenshot of a DM from Nicole claiming the Radar Online story about her reason for being demoted was “fake” which led a few fans to wonder what the real reason was.

“So that leads me to this question, why was she demoted,” someone tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that Bravo stopped filming due to Nicole’s refusal to get vaccinated.

“I think you have to be vaccinated to film with production,” the fan tweeted. “I know Nicole James for #RHOC stopped filming because she refused to get vaccinated but maybe if it’s Nashville it maybe different?

