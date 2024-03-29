‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Birth of 2nd Baby ‘Earlier Than Expected’

“I realized I left everyone in suspense with my last post being in the hospital and then didn’t follow up for a few days.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin announced that she and her fiancé Anthony Lopez were expecting their second child back in November 2023 ahead of BravoCon 2023. Now, Martin has confirmed her daughter’s arrival in a March 28 Instagram story.

“It has been hectic, to say the least, but mommy and baby girl are recovering from a c-section that was earlier than expected, but here we are. We’re doing good. Thank you for all the warm wishes. I will probably take an Instagram break for a few as we recover but overall we are doing well,” Martin said in the video, taken from her hospital room.

Dr. Nicole Martin Picked Out a Name for Her Daughter

According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Martin’s baby girl was due around April 23, meaning baby girl Lopez arrived about one month earlier than anticipated. According to the Mayo Clinic, this would be considered a “Late preterm” arrival. As with any preterm birth, there can be complications, however at the time of her Instagram story Martin only had a positive update to share.

“I’m feeling okay, a little nauseous but otherwise not too bad, and baby girl is trying to figure things out so stay tuned for more updates,” Martin said of her and her daughter.

While Martin didn’t confirm her daughter’s name in her Instagram story, she previously spilled what name she had planned to the Daily Dish, telling Bravo, “We love the name we chose for our son, Greyson Anthony. It’s strong and not heard too often. We wanted to stick to something that wasn’t too common, matched Greyson and started with a G. We ultimately decided on Genevieve Nicole.”

Martin officially shared her chosen name for her daughter at her March 2023 baby shower, which was planned by her RHOM co-star Guerdy Abraira. Before revealing the name to friends and family, Martin gave them a chance to guess what it would be from a list that included other options Gianna, Giuliana, Gwenyth, and Gabriella.

Fans React to Dr. Nicole Martin’s Announcement

Queens of Bravo shared Martin’s birth announcement story to its Instagram feed on March 28, and fans flocked to the comment section to share their well-wishes with Martin and baby Genevieve.

“So happy for the safe delivery! Wishing you both a safe peaceful recovery ❤ ❤ ❤,” one fan wrote.

“I love that she is briefing us as if she just came from a smooth stroll! 😩 So chill!! Congrats mama🎉 ❤️,” another fan commented, noting Martin’s calm, peaceful demeanor from her Instagram story.

“Same thing happened to me and my daughter. Best wishes to you and baby G. Congrats to the whole fam,” a third user added.

“🎀 💗 congratulations 💗 🎀 💗 🎀 💗 🎀 💗 🎀 🎀 💗 💗 💗 🎀 🎀 💗 💗 🎀 💗 🎀 🎀 🎀 💗,” another fan wrote.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Reacts to RHOBH Cast Changes