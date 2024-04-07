Lauri Peterson’s Daughter Ashley Releases Statement Following Death of Brother Josh

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson announced the death of her son, Josh Waring, in an April 6 Instagram post.

Many of Peterson’s fellow “Housewives” stars (including Andy Cohen) shared their reactions to the tragic loss, and now Lauri’s daughter Ashley Zarlin is releasing her own statement in an April 6 Instagram post of her own.

“On Easter Sunday, I lost my brother to the relentless grip of addiction. It’s a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts. He was brilliant and had limitless potential, but addiction veered him off course. My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled. My thoughts linger on the what-ifs, the alternate paths he could have taken if only the system had offered more than empty promises and closed doors,” Ashley wrote.

Ashley Zarlin Honors Her Mother for Fighting Alongside Josh

Ashley’s post included 10 black-and-white photos of herself with Josh. Most of the photos showcased the pair as young children, with multiple shots of Ashley holding Josh as a baby. The final photo showed the siblings as young adults at a bowling alley.

Ashley continued on in her caption, first with a message about her mother, in which she wrote, “My mom’s unwavering love and tireless efforts to support him will forever be etched in my heart. She fought alongside him, never wavering in her belief that he could overcome this demon.”

While she wrote that she wishes she could have done more to help Josh through his struggles with addiction, Ashley also noted that Josh is one of many people who have battled addiction issues and have been “failed” by the system. “Their stories, like his, are a reminder of the urgent need for change, for reform, for a healthcare system that prioritizes compassion and support above all else. Our healthcare system is riddled with shortcomings and limitations, and failed him time and again. I pray for a world where compassion and effective support systems replace judgment and neglect, so that others may find the help they desperately need,” she added.

Ashley ended her post with a message directly to her brother. “Josh, I hope that you’ve finally found the peace you’ve been looking for. You’re no longer in pain, you can rest. I love you xo Smash,” she wrote.

Fans & Friends Sent Ashley Zarlin Their Condolences

Some of Ashley’s friends and followers took to her comment section to share their condolences with the former RHOC star and her family.

Lauri chimed in on her daughter’s post, writing, “I love you Ashley! Thank you for your beautiful words! ❤️ 🤍.”

“Ashley, everything sunk when I read this. This disease is something words can’t begin to describe, it affects everyone, and I can only imagine what you and your family are going through. I am sending you so much love and support. Praying that your heart heals and you are blessed with an angel to watch over you forever,” actress Daniella Monet added.

“I’m just so sorry to hear this news Ash, 😢 You all were such a great support to him for so many years. 🙏🏻 I am sending you all much love and healing prayers during this painful time. 🙏🏻 Love you friend ❤️,” former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi commented.

“Oh Ashley. I’m so sorry. What a beautiful written message. Peace be with you and your family,” fellow RHOC OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson shared.

