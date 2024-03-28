Dorit Kemsley Reacts to RHOBH Cast Changes

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill” star Annemarie Wiley confirmed her exit from the series after one season in a March 2024 Instagram post. Fans and friends alike have reacted to her departure online, with Kyle Richards and her husband Marcellus both weighing in. Now, in a March 25 interview with Radar Online, Dorit Kemsley is sharing her thoughts on Wiley’s departure and her impact as a cast member on season 13 of the series.

“I’m sad for her,” Kemsley told the outlet, adding, “She’s unhappy and sad about it. I feel for her.” Kemsley went on to say that Wiley “will go on to do great things” after being let go from the long-running series.

Annemarie Wiley Released a Statement

Wiley’s Instagram post announcing her departure included screenshots of a typed-out statement. According to the star’s post, she had more storylines that weren’t shown in the final edit, including her recovery from the loss of her mother to lung cancer and the journey to finding her biological parents (Wiley was adopted shortly after birth).

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity. As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with,” Wiley captioned her post.

Most of Wiley’s conflict during the season stemmed from her accusing Sutton Stracke of making false medical claims about her esophagus. This led to fights between Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well, which carried through the season and into the reunion. Despite her conflicts with both women, Wiley was able to set them aside and be a comfort to each of them during their medical emergencies, Minkoff’s during the Barcelona trip mid-season and Stracke’s at the reunion show.

Past and present RHOBH stars commented on Wiley’s departure announcement post, with Camille Grammer writing, “So sorry for your loss. I had no idea when I met you. My deepest condolences 🙏 ❤️,” and Erika Jayne adding, “❤.”

RHOBH Reaches Record-Breaking Ratings

Variety reported on March 27 that season 13 of RHOBH hit the highest viewership numbers across all 13 seasons, and also has the highest single-season figures of any “Real Housewives” franchise since 2014, when “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 6 aired. According to the outlet, the first 16 episodes of the season had an average of 4 million viewers within 35 days of first airing (both Bravo and Peacock viewers are counted in this total). Episodes 17-20 haven’t hit the 35 day mark yet, however Variety confirmed that they are trending towards this number as well, and as long as the average at least 4 million viewers as well, the record is in tact.

Kyle Richards shared the news to her Instagram on March 27, with one fan commenting, “You ladies deserve it, you all bought the drama this season 🤩 🙌 🔥 🔥 💎 🔥 🔥.”

Garcelle Beauvais also shared the news to her Instagram profile, writing, “👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 so cool congrats ladies,” in the caption.

