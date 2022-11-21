Real Housewives Star Opens Up About ‘Terrifying’ Home Invasion

On Thursday, November 17, Nicole Sealey of “The Real Housewives of Cheshire” and her family experienced a “terrifying” ordeal as they were the victims of an aggravated burglary at their home in Winslow, just south of Manchester, England.

Sealey, who has appeared on RHOCheshire since the 11th season in 2020, was at home with her husband Joe Sealey, a former soccer player, their son, and niece, The Sun reported. The reality star opened up to the publication about the scary incident and said the thieves ended up stealing expensive jewelry, including her wedding ring and three Rolexes.

“Obviously things can be replaced and things were insured but they just had huge sentimental value,” Sealey said, such as her wedding ring, her engagement ring, and a wedding present she’d given her husband. “It’s clear that’s what they were after – the jewellery,” she shared. “We don’t ever have cash in the house. It was like they knew exactly what they were there for. They were quite specific.”

Nicole Sealey Described the Moment the 3 Crowbar-Wielding Thieves Broke Into Her Home & Said She Was Chased

According to a statement from the Cheshire Police, the family was at home when three men broke in at around 8:15 p.m. Sealey told The Sun that since she and her husband were a bit under the weather, they were going to bed early.

She said she was downstairs turning everything off before bed and “stepped back to blow out a candle when all of a sudden it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house.” She described the noise as an “explosion” and said the intruders had thrown a “concrete thing” through the glass where she’d been standing moments before.

“I’m incredibly lucky that they didn’t break in 10 seconds before,” she shared. “If they did, I don’t think I would still be here.” Sealey said they had crowbars and “chased” her and the homeowners and intruders had a “confrontation,” telling the publication that she feels very lucky that no one was hurt in the robbery.

The Cheshire Police Said They Are Looking for Video Footage or Witnesses to the Robbery

The Cheshire Police have issued a statement about the aggravated robbery and are looking for possible witnesses and video footage. The three men were described as wearing all-black clothing and balaclavas and had “strong Mancunian accents.” Descriptions of the suspects were provided by the authorities:

One of the men was described as around 6’ 1” tall and of stocky build; the second was around 6’ tall and of athletic build, while the third man was describe[d] as being slightly smaller and of a stocky build.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Joyce said the break-in was an “absolutely terrifying incident” and said they are investigating the matter. He also asked for businesses to be on alert and report individuals who might be trying to sell the stolen goods.

While speaking with The Sun, Sealey spoke about how scary the incident was and told the publication, “All I can think about is if they had broken into an older person’s home they could have given them a heart attack because the sound of them breaking in was so loud.” She thanked the police department for their work on the case.

