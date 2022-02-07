Fans Blast ‘Communist’ Olympics in Melissa Gorga Post

Fans of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga took aim at the 2022 Winter Olympics on an Instagram post.

The 2022 Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday, February 4, 2022, from Beijing, China with the opening ceremonies. Gorga, who appears on a Bravo TV show under the NBCUniversal umbrella posted a photo of herself with Olympics swag promoting the opening ceremony which aired on NBC.

The fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the location for this year’s festivities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed China in Melissa Gorga’s Post Calling for a ‘Boycott’ Due to ‘Tyrannical Government’

Fans were not holding back their thoughts on the Olympics being hosted in China this year.

“Boycotting bc the host country remained China despite their communist leaning tyrannical government, on top of starting the global pandemic,” someone wrote on Gorga’s post.

“Boycott these games!! Celebrate the athletes after they return. Pray for their safety,” someone else commented.

“Hard pass,” a comment read. “Not watching the communist Olympics.”

“Nope not tuning into that!” someone said.

“Pray ALL our athletes get the hell home safely,” another wrote. “Can’t believe we would step foot over there,” a fan wrote.

“Love the Olympics have no desire to give China who is abusing and killing their people the time of day. But you look amazing,” someone commented on the post.

“USA should not be participating in any way. When Nancy Pelosi says that the athletes should not comment on anything?? Disgraceful that we are there.. and by the way.. thank you China for Covid,” another wrote.

“Why? This was a horrible mistake sending our kids there,” a fan commented.

“I sure hope someone in PR is getting the gravity of this post… all things considered Nancy Pelosi had to warn our Olympian’s to not offend the Chinese officials out of concern for their safety,” someone said.

“The genocide games??? Boooooooo,” another wrote.

Some fans even went after Gorga for promoting the Olympics and called her out on promoting something for the network.

“You’re supporting genocide by promoting watching the Olympics. Shame on you to take $ to promote such thing,” someone wrote on the post.

“Can’t believe you’re supporting the Olympics and watching them! Turn on the news instead. #genocide #extinction #googlethatshit,” another fan wrote.

“GIRL, NO, just NO,” someone wrote. “You get paid to promote this stuff,” another fan wrote.

“Shame on you,” someone said in the comments.

“Peacock must have pretty strict contracts… why would anyone support this nonsense? Let’s put more money in the pockets of a country that obliterated our lives for the last two years… Sorry that you have to pretend to support this,” another fan wrote.

Heavy reached out to Gorga’s rep for comment.

The United States Announced a ‘ Diplomatic Boycott’ of the 2022 Winter Olympics in December

According to the New York Times, United States President Joe Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in December.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki cited “the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses” as the reason for the boycott, according to CSIS (the Center for Strategic and International Studies).

The New York Times describes a diplomatic boycott as not a full boycott but will rather “preclude only government officials from attending.” The athletes, coaches, and fans are still free to attend.

Other countries have followed the US boycott including England, Canada and Australia, according to the outlet. Japan also said “it would not send an official government delegation to the Games, although it stopped short of calling the decision a diplomatic boycott,” the New York Times reported.

