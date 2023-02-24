RHOBH Star’s Daughter Was Afraid to Give Birth

Paris Hilton opened up about her fears about childbirth – and why she opted not to go through it when she decided to start a family.

The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum in January 2023, but the baby was born via surrogate.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Hilton, 42, revealed that her advanced maternal age had nothing to do with why she had her eggs frozen and used a surrogate to carry her baby. Instead, the socialite explained that she was “so scared” to even go into a doctor’s office after her traumatic experiences at the controversial boarding school she attended as a teen.

Hilton previously told The New York Times that while she was a student at the Provo Canyon School in Utah she was taken from her room in the middle of the night for abusive “medical exams” by staffers who weren’t even doctors.

Paris Hilton Was Also ‘Traumatized’ After Witnessing a Birth While Filming Her Reality Show Nearly 20 Years Ago

In the Glamour interview, Hilton also revealed that she witnessed a birth while shooting her former reality show, “The Simple Life” and that the experience also made her afraid to ever give birth.

“I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well,” Hilton explained. “I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it.”

“I’m just so scared,” she added. “Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

In the 2006 “Simple Life” episode titled “The Nolan Family,” Hilton had to wear a pregnancy suit while looking after a toddler. She later had to watch the child’s pregnant mom give birth and she was turned off by the whole thing.

Hilton told Glamour that she was pregnant once in the past, when she was in her early 20s, and she opted to have an abortion. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that,” she said.

Paris Hilton Will Use a Surrogate For More Children With Carter Reum

Hilton has been open about the fact that she wants to have several children, and she has more embryos ready to go when the time is right. In 2021, she told the “‘Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast that she hoped to have a set of boy and girl twins someday.

“We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton said at the time. “The only way to 100 percent get that is by making it happen that way.”

While speaking on the “Bellas Podcast” in 2022, Hilton also reiterated that she would like to have three or four children, including that set of twins.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens,” she revealed. “But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

