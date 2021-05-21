PHOTOS: Luann de Lesseps Spotted With New Man

It looks like there’s a new man in Luann de Lesseps’ life! The “Real Housewives of New York City” star was spotted with a new man around her arm on Thursday, May 20, per Page Six. The mystery man and de Lesseps showed some intimate PDA outside of the NBC Studios in Midtown Manhattan.

The two definitely didn’t seem shy in sharing their affection. The new beau kissed and hugged the RHONY star on a street corner, per Page Six. He even carried his purse for her while they spent the afternoon together.

De Lesseps Recently Got Out of Another Relationship

Fans will soon meet de Lesseps’ now ex-boyfriend on the latest season of RHONY. De Lesseps announced in November 2020 that she had begun dating a Hamptons trainer named Garth Wakeford. The blonde hottie even makes his reality tv debut in the trailer.

“Meet Garth,” de Lesseps tells the group as she introduces him in an upcoming RHONY episode. “Garth, Garth, Garth, it’s always Garth,” fellow cast member Sonja Morgan complains after de Lesseps answers his call at a group dinner, as seen in the RHONY season 13 trailer.

But it looks like the romance was more of a fun fling. “Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” she told Page Six on April 2. Since then, de Lesseps reaffirms that she is single and ready to mingle.

She added to the outlet a month later, “I felt like I was lucky to meet somebody who I liked. Listen, nothing big, explosive happened. It’s just that it started with a sizzle and it kind of fizzled.”

“You’ll see him on this season actually of the show, but he and I, we’re on and off, let’s put it that way,” the 56-year-old mom of two recently told Dear Media’s podcast “We Met At Acme” with host Lindsey Metselaar. “So I’m still very much single.”

She still referred to Wakeford as a, “nice guy,” on the episode of Dear Media’s podcast “We Met At Acme” with host Lindsey Metselaar. “Even if it’s not somebody that’s going to be in your life forever, sometimes people come into your life for a reason.”

De Lesseps Spilled She’s Still a Hopeless Romantic

Even after calling it quits with Wakeford, de Lesseps admitted she still remains optimistic when it comes to love. “So that’s OK, though, because it’s spring,” the RHONY star told Page Six on May 4. “Spring is in the air. I’m single … Third time’s the charm, they say, right? I’ve been married twice. I’m a hopeless romantic. And I feel like, you know, when you’re not looking, that’s when it happens.”

RHONY viewers have watched de Lesseps try multiple romantic relationships. Fans first met de Lesseps when she was married to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 until 2009. The former couple share two kids together. De Lesseps didn’t stay single for long, and she began dating longtime boyfriend Jacques Azoulay until 2013. She then gave marriage another shot when she married Tom D’Agostino in December 2016. The two stayed together for seven months and announced their divorce in August 2017.

