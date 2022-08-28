PHOTOS: Melissa Gorga Star Roasted for ‘New Face’ on VMAs Red Carpet

A star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” didn’t impress fans with her sheer look on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

On August 28, Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga walked the red carpet of the yearly award ceremony being held in New Jersey.

Melissa Gorga Blasted by Fans for Her VMAs Look: ‘The Wish Version of J Lo Has Arrived on the Black Carpet’

Fans weren’t as nice to Melissa on Reddit, many thought she might have gotten another nose job or work done to her face.

“Is this yet another new face??” someone asked. Another replied writing, “Her nose looks swollen to me?”

“Did she get another nose job?!” a fan wrote.

“The Wish version of J Lo has arrived on the black carpet,” someone said.

“her face is too plasticy now,” a fan pointed out. “New Jersey plastics is … a lot, another fan agreed.

Someone asked, “But what’s going on with her nose / mouth area? It looks different if not a little strange…? Did she get new veneers? Another nose job? Too many fillers?”

“I think Melissa is a good looking women and she has a fantastic figure she clearly works hard for. I hate this outfit,” a fan wrote.

Some fans wondered why Joe wasn’t dressed up more for the event.

“Joe wears a f****** t shirt???to the VMA’s????” a fan said.

“Could Joe at least try? It looks like just another weekend night….” someone pointed out.

“I know they’re both dressed appropriately for the vmas for reality stars but their outfits as a couple just don’t go,” another fan said.

“This y’all queen? #flop #rhonj Facetune can’t help u now sis,” someone tweeted.

“Wannabe,” another fan said.

“melissa gorga getting an invite to the vmas but not tre’s wedding…” someone said.

“Melissa lacks taste, big surprise there. And her face looks busted. As much money as she’s spent you’d think the work would look better. @melissagorga and @MargaretJosephs probably go to the same Discount surgery center,” a fan tweeted.

Melissa Addressed Rumors She Was Quitting RHONY Over Feud With SIL Teresa Giudice

Melissa and Joe didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding earlier this month due to a fight that was said to have taken place during the season finale of the show, which has yet to air. Apparently, a cheating rumor was brought up alleging that Melissa had been caught with another man.

Their absence plus Melissa’s recent comments brought fans to speculate that Melissa might be leaving RHONJ.

Now she’s set the record straight.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. This is how rumors get started. I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving. #RHONJ,” Melissa wrote in an Instagram Story according to ET.

