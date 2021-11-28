PK Kemsley Shares Funny Behind-the-Scenes Photo of the Real Husbands of Beverly Hills

PK Kemsley has fans hoping for a reality TV spinoff, thanks to his latest Instagram post.

In a new photo shared on his social media page, the husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley hammed it up during a guys’ night out with pals Mauricio Umansky and Rob Minkoff. In the photo, PK was smoking a cigarette while Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio broke out in hysterics next to him. Rob Minkoff, the filmmaker husband of RHOBH newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, was also pictured laughing in the black and white photo that was set at a restaurant table.

Behind the trio was a photo of the iconic Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra in a similar pose.

PK captioned the pic with, “The Real Husbands of Beverly Hills.”

Fans Reacted to the Funny Pic

In the comment section to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to the photo recreation. Both Kyle and Crystal commented on the pic of the “Cool Dads Club.”

“You guys definitely need your own show,” one follower wrote.

“How do you not have a diamond yet?!” another wanted to know.

“BRAVO can we please fix this? We Need the show!” a third fan chimed in.

“I would watch the heck out of that show,” another fan agreed.

Others called the trio the “most fabulous” cast members on RHOBH.

“Real Housewives” fans did see more of PK and Mauricio this season as Erika Jayne’s divorce and other legal drama played out on camera. The RHOBH husbands were featured prominently in a dinner party scene with their wives where they were caught making fun of Erika’s handling of a car accident her estranged husband was involved in.

Kyle Richards previously told Bravo Insider that PK and Mauricio have a lot of fun together and that they both have “a great sense of humor.”

“PK really makes Mo laugh and vice versa,” she said. “And he likes to tease Mo. He doesn’t mind being teased, so they just have this sort of bromance now that people like watching, and PK loves to put on his Instagram.”

There Has Been Buzz About a Reality Show Starring the RHOBH Husbands

Earlier this year there was buzz that PK and Mauricio could team up for a reality TV show sans their wives.

According to an Instagram post from Bravo gurus Two Judgey Girls, the RHOBH hubbies were rumored to star in a show set at a new branch of Maurico’s real estate firm, The Agency, set in Mayfair, London. The show was rumored to start filming later this year in the U.K., with PK as the CEO of the new firm.

PK also took to Instagram to confirm that he was opening “an Estate Agency in London,” and he touted his 25 years of real estate experience.

“A major TV network in the UK has signed to cover this new business, as a constructed reality series,” he wrote. “All my friends will be involved.”

According to the Daily Mail, the two businessmen were working to open a branch of the real estate firm in London’s West End and would have a “major” reality show team following them through the process.

