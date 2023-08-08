Portia Umansky Is ‘All Grown Up’ in New Photo

Portia Umansky posted a rare photo to her Instagram account, and fans had a big reaction.

On August 5, 2023, the youngest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards posed for a playful snap in downtown Chicago.

Portia was just two years old when her mom joined RHOBH in 2010, so fans have literally watched her grow up. But it’s been a while since the teen posted an updated photo of herself, so when she did, it caused some fans to do a double-take.

Portia Umansky Posed at Lollapalooza in Chicago

In a photo posted to Instagram Portia, 15, posed on a street corner in Chicago wearing a brown patchwork mini skirt with matching bustier-style top and black boots. The teen wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail as she looked over her shoulder. Portia was also tagged in photos at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where her mom’s close friend Morgan Wade played three shows in early August 2023.

Fans reacted to the photo of an all-grown-up-looking Portia.

“um WHAAAAT 🔥🔥,” one commenter wrote. “All grown up!!” another chimed in.

“I didn’t recognize you!!! You keep growing up!” wrote another.

“Lil Portie is that you ?? 🔥” another fan asked. “i remember the days you were a Baby playing on the bed when RHOBH was filmed… wowww look at you now,” added another.

When one fan wrote, “I can’t believe this is little Portia with the cute little curls. What a beautiful woman,” another replied, “She’s not a woman she’s only 15.”

In addition to fan reaction, Portia’s photo received comments from all three of her older sisters.

“Girl slayyyyyy,” wrote eldest sister Farrah Brittany.

“This is truly so gorgeous it’s unbelievable 🫢❤️,” added her sister Alexia Umansky.

“GIRL!!!!…Left no crumbs,” wrote Portia’s third sister Sophia Umansky.

Portia Umansky Celebrated Her 15th Birthday in March 2023

Portia still has a way to go before she’s even old enough to get a driver’s license. The RHOBH daughter turned 15 on March 1, 2023. According to BravoTV.com, her older sisters celebrated with her by delivering some of her favorite sushi and donuts to her school. The Umansky home was also decorated with balloons for Portia’s special day and she was presented with a sprinkle-topped birthday cake with her name written on it in icing.

While she’s only 15, growing up with three older sisters left Portia always wanting to be older. For her 10th birthday, she even requested a Coachella-inspired party theme. “Since she has older sisters, she wanted more of a non-traditional, mature theme,” Richards told People in 2018.

She has also been obsessed with makeup since before she hit the tween years. “She’s actually very good at it,” Richards told People of her then 10-year-old’s makeup skills. “For her, it really is like an art form.”

In a July 2023 Amazon Live, Richards told fans that makeup is Portia’s “passion” and that the teen often gives her suggestions for cosmetics to try.

“Talking about how unbelievable Portia is with her beauty routine, and I’m not just saying this because I’m her mom,” Richards said. “I have four daughters and she really does have a gift for this. The reason she has a gift for it is because it’s her passion/ So passionate about it and so knowledgeable. It’s crazy.”

