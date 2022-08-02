PK Kemsley’s Ex-Girlfriend Spotted Sitting on Harry Dubin’s Lap

On July 24, 2022, PK Kemsley’s ex-girlfriend shared some photos from her time in the Hamptons and the ex of a few “Real Housewives of New York” stars made an appearance.

Rachel Uchitel, who many may remember from the Tiger Woods scandal, is living her best life this summer. “Sunsets, sequins and beaches in the hamptons,” she captioned an Instagram post.

In the first photo, Uchitel was wearing a pink dress as she stood barefoot on what appeared to be the balcony of a beach house. She laughed as she held her sunglasses in her hand and someone snapped a photo of her with the Atlantic Ocean in the background. In the next photo, Uchitel posed with her friend Derek Zagami on the same balcony.

The next shot in the post was a video of the rooftop space, complete with a hot tub. And the fourth slide was of Uchitel sitting on the lap of Harry Dubin. She even used the hashtag “#harrydubin” in her caption.

The photo that Uchitel shared with Dubin wasn’t overly flirty, though she was sitting on his lap and he had his arms wrapped around her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dubin Dated Sonja Morgan & Other RHONY Stars

Dubin has been on “The Real Housewives of New York” in the past and has had flings with more than one cast member. He was previously married to Aviva Drescher, who appeared on the show’s fifth season. In addition, he dated longtime cast member Sonja Morgan for several years. He has also been linked to Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Dubin is still in contact with Morgan and has nothing but glowing things to say about her.

“We’ve been very close since then. I have the utmost respect for her and I love her to death,” he told The Daily Dish in 2020.

In February 2022, Dubin was spotted in Palm Beach, Florida, at the same time as Singer. However, he told Page Six that he has a “serious girlfriend.” Turns out, he’s dating a Turkish designer named Ajda Sabuncu. His reasoning for being in the same place as Singer? It’s a “small” town.

Uchitel Is Said to Be Shopping a Tell-All

In early July 2022, Page Six confirmed that Uchitel was shopping her very first tell-all book.

Uchitel lost her husband Andy O’Grady in the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City. Couple that with her being the first mistress of golfer Tiger Woods to be exposed by the media, and Uchitel may have a lot to write about.

“Everyone thinks they know her story, but they really don’t,” a source told the outlet, confirming that Uchitel would be sharing more details about both of the aforementioned results.

Uchitel dated Kemsley before he married “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley.

“He was generous to me… He was always a very generous guy. I have him saved in my phone as my catcher. He would always catch me before I would hit the ground,” she said on an episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast in September 2020.

READ NEXT: Rachel Uchitel Has Completely Changed Her Look