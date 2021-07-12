Ramona Singer Rumored to Be Fired: Report

Ramona Singer might want to pour herself a glass of Pinot Grigio for this one.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Singer is rumored to be getting fired from “The Real Housewives of New York” after this season.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” a source revealed to the outlet. “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

The source continued, adding that the show has changed since the first season. “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore,” the source said. “A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Singer has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” since season one.

The Source Also Said That Singer Is ‘Furious’ at the Show’s Changing Direction

According to Radar Online, Singer is allegedly “furious” that the franchise has been making changes. “Ramona is furious that the show is changing,” another source told Radar Online. “She doesn’t understand why her behavior isn’t great TV anymore. After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is.”

After last week’s July 6, 2021 episode, Singer came under fire from fans after she told the new cast member, Eboni K. Williams, that she doesn’t think the star has “suffered.” Singer told Williams during the episode, “But you’re living a great life, I don’t understand… You said you’ve suffered, I said, ‘Looking at you, I don’t think you suffer.'” Williams is the first Black cast member that has starred on the franchise.

“Ramona Singer has to be one of the most disgusting housewives still on air and I need to know WHY! Year after year same dumb ignorant mindset same wine glass!” one fan tweeted after last week’s episode. Another agreed, writing , “Can this be @ramonasinger ‘s last season? She is so cringy (not in a fun way), literally throwing a tantrum and dancing like at 5 year old. It’s gross, unbecoming, she shouldn’t live it down.”

This Season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Ratings Have Hit a New Low

So far, it seems like fans aren’t enjoying this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.” According to @RatingsBravo on Twitter, only 764,000 live viewers tuned in to watch the June 29, 2021 episode. Comparatively, last season only saw less than 1 million viewers one time during the season, according to Reality Blurb.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Hints at Possible Jill Zarin Return