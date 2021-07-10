Luann de Lesseps Hints at Possible Jill Zarin Return

Could “Real Housewives of New York” fans be hearing a “hiiiiii” again in their future?

In a recent Instagram post, Luann de Lesseps seemed to hint at a possible return for former star Jill Zarin. On July 7, 2021, Lesseps posed alongside Zarin, writing in the caption, “You know what I’m thinking…..? 🤔 #rhony #OG’s.”

In the comment section, many fans seemed to think that Lesseps wanted to bring Zarin back to the show, and they were there for it. “We want Jill to have an Apple again,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “It’s time to bring @mrsjillzarin back! She will bring a whole new perspective to the table!” More users agreed, with one chiming in, “Please bring Jill back! Save this show!”

Zarin was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through four.

Zarin Thinks That Her Time on the Show Is ‘Over’

Although Lesseps may want Zarin to return to “The Real Housewives of New York,” Zarin admitted during a November 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight that she thinks her time on the franchise is “over.”

“I could never live up to the fans wanting me to come back, but I think I’m done,” Zarin explained at the time. “The time is over for me. I had my run and I’m very happy I did.”

Zarin continued, telling the outlet that being back on “Housewives” requires a lot of sacrifices. “There’s a lot of things you get and there’s a lot of things you give up on the show,” Zarin said. “I think relationships are a sacrifice that all women on Housewives shows have made and the statistics have showed it. So I don’t want that.”

Zarin Made a Cameo on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ During Season 12

During the last season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Zarin made a cameo during Lesseps’ Halloween party. However, during her cameo, she wasn’t able to escape the drama. According to Reality Blurb, during a July 2020 Instagram live with last season’s “friend of” Elyse Slaine, Zarin revealed that she and Dorinda Medley had gotten into it during the party.

“I wanted to go that weekend up to Dorinda’s house,” Zarin explained on the Live. “I’m glad I didn’t because I think it would have been bad for me. But I wanted to and Dorinda blocked me. She was very mean to me at the party that night… at the Halloween party. And I said, ‘I can’t do this.’ She was so mean to me. I said, ‘You know, Dorinda, did I do something to you? You’ve been very mean to me.’ And she goes, ‘Bravo, Bravo Bravo! We’re not doing this on the show. You’re just using me to get on the show.’”

Zarin continued, “And I liked Dorinda. I liked Dorinda [on] season one. I don’t like Dorinda this season. She’s not nice. I think she’s angry and hurt and coming from a place of all that but I don’t see her being very nice to anyone.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

