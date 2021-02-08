Why The RHONY Cast Is ‘Pissed’ at Ramona Singer

In case you don’t remember, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer doesn’t wear a mask in the ocean…but maybe she should!

According to TMZ, many of Singer’s fellow Real Housewives of New York cast members are currently “pissed off” at her due to the traveling that she has been doing throughout the past few weeks. Singer has been spotted in tropical locations such as St. Barts and Florida after production was shut down for a month after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. TMZ also noted that the cast was asked not to travel during the filming hiatus.

However, despite their alleged warnings, a source close to Singer told TMZ that the Real Housewives of New York production team knew that she had been traveling. Singer plans to be tested for COVID-19 before the group starts filming again.

Ramona Singer Allegedly Tried to Hide Her Travels

According to Page Six, Singer tried to hide her vacations by failing to share her location on social media. While Singer was being spotted in St. Barts by fans, she was pretending to still be in New York as she posted Instagram photos of her in her apartment. Page Six reported that “one source spotted her at Le Petite Plage on Saturday night, and has also seen her out and about several times over the past five days after she flew over to the island from St. Maarten.” A few days later, Singer was also spotted at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

A production source told Page Six about Singer’s travels, “It’s very stupid. Likely she’ll have to quarantine for a while when she gets back.” This is the second time that production for The Real Housewives of New York has had to shut down, as a crew member tested positive for the virus in October 2020.

Ramona Singer Has Been Criticized for Her Coronavirus Behavior In the Past

In the past, Singer has caught heat from her fellow castmates about her behavior during the coronavirus pandemic. During the Season 12 reunion, Singer was criticized for traveling to Florida and attending various parties. “I don’t even care if you don’t wear a mask,” Singer’s costar, Leah McSweeney, said during the reunion, “I don’t even care about that. It was more about the total lack of empathy of how many people are suffering in this country and the world.”

Over the summer, McSweeney also took to her Instagram stories to call Singer out for her bad behavior. “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f***ing quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up,” McSweeney said at the time. “Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f***ing come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this s*** seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F*** you guys. How f***ed s it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f***ing COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

READ NEXT: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know