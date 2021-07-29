Rihanna Comes for Ramona Singer In New Instagram Post

Rihanna may be a “Real Housewives of New York” fan, but she is definitely not a fan of Ramona Singer.

In a new Instagram post, the star came for Singer after she posted a slideshow of photos, the first photo showing Rihanna wearing a shirt from Leah McSweeney’s clothing brand, Married to the Mob, which read “B**** Mob.” In the following photo, Rihanna also posted a clip from this week’s July 27, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of New York,” where Singer was bickering with McSweeney about her design choices. In response, McSweeney had told Singer that she doesn’t mind if Singer doesn’t wear her clothes, because “Rihanna wears her clothes,” and, that she does!

However, in the caption of Rihanna’s recent photo, the star seemed to take sides, writing, “What was said @Ramonasinger? #RHONY.” In response, McSweeney wrote in the comment section of the photo, “I love you so much.”

Rihanna Is a Big Fan of ‘The Real Housewives’ Franchises

Over the past year, Rihanna has proven that she is a true “Real Housewives” superfan, and has even slid into some of the ‘wives DMs. During part one of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion, which aired in February 2021, star Heather Gay revealed that Rihanna had DM’d her on Instagram and told her, “I’m obsessed with you!”

“It made me feel like, b****, get your act together!” Gay told Entertainment Tonight about receiving the message. “Like, don’t let Rihanna down! Like, don’t cry, ‘I’m divorced, I’m Mormon…’ you know, like, pull your panties up, Rihanna’s watching! She’s not gonna play.”

Gay continued, telling the outlet, “She DM’d me back a feminist punch in the arm. Like, listen, keep it real … and keep doing you, you’re on the right trajectory. And then I DM’d back like, ‘I won’t let you down, Rihanna!'”

And, in August 2020, Rihanna also popped up on an Instagram Live that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger was hosting. According to Page Six, Rihanna wrote, “Proud of you Karen,” during the live session.

McSweeney Says There’s ‘No One Cooler’ Than Rihanna

Housewives Gay and Huger aren’t the only ones who have recieved DM’s from Rihanna. McSweeney has also DM’d with the star, and even met her at a Met Gala after-party one year, which she explained during a recent interview with StyleCaster.

“We’ve DM’d back and forth,” McSweeney told the outlet in May 2021. “I met her at an after party for the Met Gala one year. She’s the f****** baddest b**** in the world. There’s no one hotter and cooler than Rihanna. It’s pretty amazing [to DM with Rihanna.] How I gauge that is I tell my daughter because she isn’t isn’t impressed by anything. So if I tell her and she’s excited about it, then I know it’s worth being excited over. And she was definitely like, ‘Mom, that’s a very big deal.’ I was like, ‘I agree with you.’”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

