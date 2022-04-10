WATCH: Ramona Singer Seen Partying With Donald & Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Ramona Singer has been spending a lot of time in Florida, and has been known to visit Mar-a-Lago from time to time.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, the “Real Housewives of New York” star was at an event held at Mar-a-Lago where she rubbed elbows with the former president of the United States. The video was shared on Twitter by an attorney named Ron Filipkowski. He pointed out that Melania Trump was with her husband at the event, but didn’t mention Singer, who was also spotted in the video.

Over the years, RHONY fans have been led to believe that Singer was a Trump supporter, according to Distractify. Without coming forward and saying “I voted for Donald Trump,” Singer has given off quite a few clues that she was a fan of 45. The reality star has previously tried to stay out of political conversations on the show, though she has admitted the running in some of the same circles as the Trumps.

“I know Donald Trump from Mar-a-Lago because my friends are friends with him, so I’ve been to his place a number of times,” she previously said, according to the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer Appeared to Be Having a Great Time as She Was Seen Dancing in Front of former President Trump

A Melania sighting on the dance floor at Mar-a-Lago last night. pic.twitter.com/KDqLEzjlSG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2022

Singer was seen with a girlfriend at the party held at Trump’s club located in

Palm Beach, Florida. Bravo fans were quick to point out that the RHONY star was in the video, dancing with her friend with the former president and the former first lady sitting on a couch behind them.

“Isn’t the shorter blond Ramona from HWNY?” one Twitter user commented on the video.

“Of course Ramona from Real Housewives of NY would be there,” another comment read.

“Ramona from NY housewives. Always knew she was bottom of the barrel,” a third person wrote.

Similar comments unfolded on Reddit after a Redditor shared the video of Singer at Mar-a-Lago, kicking off a new thread.

“Partying in front of Trump. Which somehow seems sadder,” one comment read.

“Trash is as trash does. lol i love that she thinks this is high society. f****** moron,” someone else added.

“I find her very cringey to watch…she just tries too hard and, at her age, it’s just not appealing,” a third Redditor wrote.

This Isn’t the 1st Time Singer Has Been Seen at Mar-a-Lago

Singer has spent time at Mar-a-Lago in the past. In fact, she made headlines in February 2021 after being spotted at the club.

At the time, Page Six reported that Singer went against Bravo’s request that all RHONY cast members stay put in New York as another coronavirus surge was happening.

“Producers asked them to stay in New York state, and they all bolted,” a source told the outlet.

Singer was spotted vacationing in St. Barts before popping up at Mar-a-Lago.

“She looks amazing. Legs of a 20-year-old. All the girls were saying how great she looked,” someone else who was at Mar-a-Lago told Page Six.

READ NEXT: Fans Hoping Ramona Singer Is Fired as New RHONY Cast Rumors Circulate