WATCH: ‘Hostage’ Video of Ramona Singer Shared by Celebrity Stylist Goes Viral

A video of Ramona Singer at a wedding has gone viral.

The video of the “Real Housewives of New York” star was shared by celebrity stylist and hairdresser to the stars, Justin Anderson, who you may recognize as one of Kristin Cavallari’s best friends.

In the video, which Anderson shared on May 22, 2022, Singer is seen with another woman whom she met at a wedding. The two share an interaction on camera

“Can someone check in on this woman today? is she ok? was she being held hostage at a wedding?” Anderson captioned the video, referring to the woman who was with Singer.

“Why is the video so painfully amazing?!! the soft gentle kisses at the end really got me. ‘you will be. you will be’… the look of fear in her hostages eyes. i needed to post this on my grid so i can always revisit it thank you,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer Shared an Emotional Moment With a Woman She Said She Just Met

I’m at a wedding at Parrish Art Museum and I just met the sister of the bride,” Singer says. She pans the camera over the woman who identifies herself as Crystal.

“Hi, I’m Crystal. I just met Ramona and I was hysterical almost,” Crystal says, sounding as if she may start crying. “She inspires me every day to be so strong and get through what I’m going through. And, I couldn’t do it without her,” she continued. Just then, Singer turned and kissed Crystal on the cheek. “I love you, Ramona,” she adds.

“It makes me feel good that you feel that, that you’re able to get it through the craziness of TV, and that makes me feel like what I did was worth it

“She’s the realest person that you’ll ever meet. And the sweetest, most kind person. Gentle. TV… I don’t know why it comes off like that, but, she’s just an amazing woman and I hope I can be half the mother…” Crystal says, getting more emotional.

Singer wipes Crystal’s cheek and says, “You will be.”

“Half the mother that you are,” Crystal finishes her sentence.

The Video Received Plenty of Feedback From Instagram Users

The video posted on Anderson’s Instagram timeline has been viewed more than 200,000 times, and “Real Housewives” fans took to the comments section to share their feelings on it — and many thanked Anderson for sharing it.

“This is so uncomfortable, and I can’t stop watching and laughing,” one person wrote.

“The lady looked like she was reading off a teleprompter lol,” someone else said.

“Dude I can’t even look Ramona in the eyes in this vid cause I feel like I’ll be involuntarily inducted into the cult,” a third comment read.

“This has the vibe of an older sibling using their little sibling to do something wrong cause the little one doesn’t know better,” a fourth Instagram user added.

“What in the actual F is wrong with Ramona?” a fifth person asked, tagging some friends.

The video even caught the attention of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann who simply commented, “oh my.”

