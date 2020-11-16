Real Housewife Says She Wants to Join DWTS Next Season

Could Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps be joining next season’s cast of Dancing with the Stars? Well, if it were up to her, she definitely would be!

During a recent interview with People, Lesseps confessed that she wants to be on Dancing with the Stars. “I’ve always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars,” Lesseps revealed to People. “I’m such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it. I know it wouldn’t be easy, but it’s a dream of mine. I love a challenge.”

Lesseps continued, telling People that she and her mother love to watch the show together. “We love to talk about it. It’s our thing,” Lesseps said. “I think that a lot of people bond over Housewives, but we bond over Dancing with the Stars. My mother is going to be 92 this December. So seeing me on the show would be her dream come true.”

Lesseps also added that she thinks she would be able to handle the rehearsals, as she’s had to do similar training for her cabaret shows. Lesseps explained to People, “I’m used to having to learn new moves for my show. I feel like this would be the perfect place for me to improve my dancing. I’m in pretty good shape. I really take care of my body — I have to for my cabaret shows and my tour. So this would just be the icing on the cake for me.”

Lesseps Revealed Who She Would Want Her Partner to Be

It seems as if Lesseps may have been thinking about appearing on the show before, as she already knows who she would want her dancing partner to be. “I’d personally want to dance with Gleb Savchenko, because he’s tall and he knows how to cha-cha-cha,” Lesseps revealed to People. “And I also want Carrie Ann Inaba to teach me some of her dance moves. I saw her dance with Madonna on the Girly Show tour. And wow, it was mind-blowing.”

On November 10, Lesseps also took to her Instagram page to express her interest in joining the show. Lesseps posted a quick video of herself explaining that she’s always wanted to be on Dancing with the Stars. In the caption, Lesseps wrote, “Would be an honor to cha cha cha with @dancingabc.” Lesseps also tagged host Tyra Banks in the video.

There Was Recently Drama Between Tyra Banks and the ‘Real Housewives’ Cast

Recently, there was drama between Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks and some members of The Real Housewives cast, as a source told OK! that Banks didn’t want to have any more Real Housewives on the show. However, Banks quickly debunked that rumor, telling Page Six that it wasn’t true.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” Banks’ publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, told Page Six. “She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Rose continued, telling Page Six, “She loves Andy [Cohen], she’s been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”

