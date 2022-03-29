‘Real Housewives’ Stars React to Will Smith Oscars Slap

Many “Real Housewives” stars are reacting to the viral altercation that happened between comedian Chirs Rock and actor Will Smith during the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the awards show, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which did not go over too well. Rock joked, “Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see ya.” As a result, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock across the face, and as he went to go sit back down in his seat, he yelled obscenities at the comedian.

“Wow so disappointed in Will Smith’s behavior tonight,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs on Twitter after the incident. “@chrisrock is a class act he handled himself with true professionalism. Amazing the way he kept it moving. #Oscar.”

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill also expressed her views on Twitter, writing, “Wtf. Will Smith got beef with @Chrisrock. Real gangsta s***. Diddy just saved the night. Cool as a cucumber.”

Kelly Dodd, a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, retweeted a clip of the incident, replying, “Was this fake?”

Bethenny Frankel also chimed in, teasing that she would be talking about what happened at the awards show during an upcoming episode of her podcast. “Last PM while boarding a plane from Hawaii I saw @jadapsmith dress & declared it a winner…this AM I see that infamous slap…getting into this on @justbpodcast very shortly,” Frankel tweeted.

Smith Issued an Apology via Instagram

On March 28, one day after the incident, Smith issued an apology via his Instagram. In his statement, he apologized to many, including the Academy and Chris Rock himself.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith continued, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In conclusion, Smith wrote, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Some Memes Compared the Slap to the ‘Real Housewives’

We need to get @Andy to sit down with Will, Jada, and Chris to talk this out, Real Housewives style. pic.twitter.com/qBcfjjzt8f — Alek (@AlekOnTheRadio) March 28, 2022

After details of the incident surfaced, some Twitter users created memes that compared the slap to the “The Real Housewives” franchises. Bravo host Andy Cohen retweeted one that read, “We need to get @Andy to sit down with Will, Jada, and Chris to talk this out, ‘Real Housewives’ style.”

Cohen also retweeted another meme that showed a clip of Mindy Kaling saying, “This day is bananas.” The user also wrote, “Did Bravo produce this broadcast?!” Cohen also shared another meme from former “Summer House” star Hannah Berner.

