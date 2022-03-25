Dorinda Medley Teases Season 2 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

At least someone made it nice.

During the March 23 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley teased what viewers can expect on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The spinoff special, which is expected to air on Peacock sometime this year, will feature many different ex-‘wives from across the franchises, including Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” The special was filmed at Medley’s house in The Berkshires.

“It was great in theory, but when it came to fruition, they were all there and some were happier to be there than others,” Medley revealed during the podcast episode. “You have to remember I didn’t know these girls that well, I knew Jill [Zarin] very well and Tamra [Judge] and Brandi [Glanville], who’s like a little sister to me, you know, we fight, we love, we fight again, but, the other girls were like, ‘What?’ because it’s the Berkshires, it’s New England, it’s not Orange County and it was a big responsibility for me to sort of keep them busy.”

Medley also added, “You’re gonna love it. We’re not gonna let you down that’s for sure. It’s very old school in a weird way.”

Tamra Judge Said One Star Had a ‘Rough Start’ to the Spinoff

While speaking with E! News in December 2021, Tamra Judge admitted that Vicki Gunvalson had a “rough start” to filming the spinoff show.

“Well, I didn’t always defend her because we don’t always see eye-to-eye on things,” Judge revealed to the outlet at the time about Gunvalson. “I’m the type of person where if I don’t agree with you, I’ll let you know. It doesn’t matter if you’re my friend or not my friend. But for the most part, she had a rough start.”

Judge added, “Let’s just put it that way. She had a rough start.”

Medley Was Put on ‘Pause’ Following Season 12 of ‘the Real Housewives of New York’

After season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New York” wrapped, Medley announced in a statement on Instagram that she would not be returning to the show. Later, it was revealed that she wasn’t asked back, or, as Andy Cohen called it, put “on pause.”

“Of course, no one likes to be put on pause,” Medley told Today in an interview that was published on March 24. “No one likes to be rejected. It’s not a good feeling. I played great face with everybody, wrote that beautiful statement on my Instagram. Then I went home to my mother and bawled my eyes out.”

Medley continued, “My mother was like, ‘Rejection is protection.’ If you know now what you’re going to know later, just send them a thank you note and just keep doing what you do. Let’s get up and keep moving. I’ve had that conversation with my mother a million times over lost boyfriends, losing jobs, raise young kids, divorcing, burying my husband. It’s pretty much the same conversation with her, just with a few simple tweaks.”

