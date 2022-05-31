RHOBH Alum Reveals She Begged for Moment To Be Edited Out

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” until the show’s tenth season. While recording a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” the former Bravo personality shared that there was a moment during her time on the series that she requested to be edited out.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave and her co-host Tamra Judge discussed “RHOBH” personality Kyle Richards’ relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton, who also stars on the show. Arroyave asserted that Richards values her family members.

“Her own family is Kyle’s number one priority,” stated the 40-year-old.

Arroyave and Judge then shared that they would be reluctant to film a reality television show with their family members. Judge noted that she argued with her mother and brother while filming her wedding special, “Tamra’s O.C. Wedding” in 2013.

“I got into it with my brother and my mom and at the end of the day it was a huge fight and for what? I’m going to expose this huge fight with my family at the end of the day and feel like s***,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave revealed that she had a similar experience with a member of her family during her time on “RHOBH.”

“I can say this from my own experience, there was something I said about one of my family members on the show and it was going to air and I knew that it was going to mentally hurt that person and I honestly called and cried and begged. I was like ‘this is not going to be part of a storyline, it’s only going to hurt this person. I am begging you to please not show it’ and they didn’t,” stated the mother of four.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Being on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Arroyave appeared on the third season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which premiered in 2022. According to the former Bravo star, her father, singer John Mellencamp, was supportive of her while she was on the CBS series.

“He watched, he tuned in with my brothers and was like ‘Teddi, we are so proud of you, you played the game with integrity and that is the kind of daughter that I am so proud to have because that showed how I raised you and we didn’t always get to see the full you on Housewives and you showed who you are and I love you,’ so that made me feel so good because that’s how I wanted to come out of this game,” shared the reality television personality during a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared That She Would Like To Be On Other Reality Shows

During a May 2022 interview on former “RHOBH” star, Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Arroyave shared that she would be interested in appearing on other reality competition series, like “The Amazing Race” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I am not a good dancer so I would love ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because maybe then I would learn something new like any competition based show I like because then I am out of my comfort zone,” shared Arroyave.

