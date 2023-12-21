Fans Think RHOBH Alum Carlton Gebbia Might Join a New ‘Housewives’ City

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Carlton Gebbia only appeared in one season of the Bravo series, leaving the show after season four ended in 2014. Despite her short run, Gebbia made a big impact, and almost 10 years later, fans are calling for her to return to the franchise.

On December 19, Gebbia shared a photo with “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton after attending their “Miami Housewives” live show, hosted by actor Dan Patrick Ellis. “Got to meet these gorgeous ladies, what a genuine friendship🌟 and such a fun n entertaining show w host @danpatrickellis 🖤,” Gebbia captioned her post.

Fans were thrilled to see Gebbia interacting with the Housewives, and shared their wishes for her to join the RHOM cast in her post’s comment section.

Carlton Gebbia Lives in Miami

Ellis commented on Gebbia’s post to write, “And there it is! The Real Coven of Miami!!! 🖤,” and the former diamond-holder replied, “Hahaha ur funny🖤.”

“I hope you join RHOM! We need you back in front of the cameras! @bravoandy” one fan commented, with Gebbia writing “🖤” in response.

“I really wish you were on the Housewives now. I don’t think the world was ready back then…but now I think you would resonate with so many people & be a favorite for sure!!” another fan wrote, with Gebbia replying, “Thku for that beautiful I feel the same🖤.”

“Sweet god, please come back. I miss everything about Carlton. PLEASE sign something with Miami and come back. 💛 you are TRULY missed,” a third fan added.

One user asked Gebbia directly, “Would you ever be open to doing an ultimate girls trip in the future?” to which she answered, “Hmmm I’ve never watched one, but I feel like that could be Pandora’s box lol.”

Although it’s unclear if Gebbia still resides in the Beverly Hills area during the year, according to her Instagram posts, she spends much of her time in Miami with her children. According to Distractify, Gebbia appeared in a 2020 episode of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” to sell her Beverly Hills home. Her ex-husband David then made headlines for his purchase of a nearly $6 million Palm Island, Florida home in December 2021, with the report saying he relocated to Florida about a year and a half prior.

Andy Cohen Heard from Carlton Gebbia Earlier This Month

One fan, “Saturday Night Live” star Sarah Sherman, brought the idea of bringing Gebbia back to Bravo directly to Andy Cohen when she appeared on the December 3 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

Sherman told the host, “Andy Cohen, I need you to do something for me. I need you, desperately, to bring back Carlton on Beverly Hills.”

Cohen responded that he had coincidentally been in touch with Gebbia. “Wow, OK, Wow. Interesting. That is interesting and what’s also interesting is I just heard from her, so maybe there’s something in the ether. Very interesting,” Cohen told the comedian, who responded that it gave her a “chill.”

