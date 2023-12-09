Did Andy Cohen Just Tease the Return of Controversial RHOBH Star?

Andy Cohen dropped a major hint about a former cast member from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

On a December 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the Bravo host reacted to a suggestion that controversial season 4 cast member Carlton Gebbia should make a return to RHOBH – and he didn’t totally shut the idea down.

Gebbia, a self-described practicing witch, appeared on the reality show in 2013. At the time, she was married to David Gebbia, with whom she shares kids Destiny, Mysteri, and Cross.

Andy Cohen Said He Recently Heard From Carlton Gebbia

Cohen was put on the spot on the December 3, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” During a segment with “Saturday Night Live” alum Sarah Sherman, he responded to one of her “unpopular” opinions on Bravo hot topics.

“I need you, desperately, to bring back Carlton on [The Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills,” Sherman told Cohen.

Cohen appeared to be blown away by the request – and a little freaked out. “Wow, OK, Wow. Interesting,” he said. “That is interesting and what’s also interesting [is] I just heard from her, so maybe there’s something in the ether. Very interesting.”

“Why did that send me a chill?” Sherman replied.

On Instagram, some fans agreed that “Justice for Carlton” is in order.

“BRING BACK QUEEN CARLTON!!!” one fan wrote. “Carlton deserved more than one season hands down,” another agreed.

But others were not as enthusiastic about the prospect. “Omg I could not take one more minute of Carlton! It’s Bad enough Bravo brought Tamra [Judge] back. No more please!!!” one viewer wrote.

Cohen did not elaborate on what his interaction with Gebbia entailed. In recent years, multiple former Real Housewives stars have returned to the fold to film the “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards seemingly reacted to Cohen’s comment that he was in contact with Gebbia. While answering fan questions on her Amazon Live on December 7, 2023, Richards said, “I’m pretty darn sure it’s not about RHOBH. I don’t know what they’re in contact about but I just don’t see a world where that would happen. Call me crazy.”

Andy Cohen Previously Admitted Carlton Gebbia ‘Got an Unfair Shake’ on RHOBH

Gebbia rubbed some of her RHOBH co-stars the wrong way when she joined the Bravo franchise a decade ago. Her Wiccan lifestyle seemed to put Richards on edge. The RHOBH veteran even accused Gebbia of putting a hex on her. Bravo did not ask Gebbia back to the show for a second season.

At the time, Gebbia told E! News her exit was “a blessing in disguise” due to another project she had in the works. “I really have enjoyed working for Bravo!” she added.

But after Gebbia left RHOBH, Cohen admitted that viewers didn’t get to fully know her when she was on the show. “We portrayed her as a bad witch, but also she’s a PTA mom,” he said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2015. “I know that there was more to her and I felt that she got an unfair shake.”

In 2018, Gebbia and her husband divorced, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ. The former RHOBH star drew from experience as she commented on Kyle Richards’ recent separation from Mauricio Umansky. While speaking with The Messenger in July 2023, Gebbia said, “After 27 years of marriage, I’d say she/they had a great run.”

“Divorce is painful on many levels, especially for the children no matter their ages,” Gebbia added. “So hopefully their focus is on them and not on their own egos.”

