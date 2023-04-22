RHOBH Star Talks ‘Spur of the Moment’ Decision to Return to Franchise

Denise Richards is getting her diamond back. The Hollywood star confirmed she’s returning to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13 after a dramatic exit from the series in 2020 after season 10.

“I have filmed some episodes,” Richards, 52, told Variety. “And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Richards was inspired to return to the Bravo series after she attended a screening for her friend, Garcelle Beauvais, who has been a part of “RHOBH” since 2020. She is the first Black cast member to join “Beverly Hills.”

Richards didn’t even tell Bravo she was going to appear on camera.

“This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment,” Richards said. “I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

The mother of three has been enjoying her time on the show. “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun,” she told Variety.

During her two seasons with “RHOBH,” she fought with co-star Lisa Rinna after she accused her of having an affair with “RHOBH” alum Brandi Glanville, who starred in the series from 2011 to 2015. Rinna started on “RHOBH” in 2014 and left in 2022.

“When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty,” Richards said to Variety. “I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

Richards has been married to her husband, Aaron Phypers, have been married since 2018.

As noted by People, Glanville said she wanted to be a “throuple” with Phypers and Richards. Though Glanville maintained that she hooked p with Richards, the “Wild Things” star denied the rumor. Rinna sided with Glanville, and tried to expose Richards on “RHOBH.”

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 and they have two children, 19-year-old Sami, and 17-year-old Lola.

In 2011, Richards adopted her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Eloise.

Richards Isn’t Afraid of Drama This Time Around

With Rinna and Glanville out of the picture, Richards said she didn’t get roped into the drama on season 13 of “RHOBH.”

“I feel like I didn’t get sucked into it,” Richards told Variety. “I truly was myself on the show. And I think some of the women are different on camera and off camera. And I think you know what? Don’t self-produce. Just be yourselves.”

“You get a group of six to eight [to] 10 women together, your drama will come up, authentically,” she continued. “Leave it at that and have fun with it.”

Who’s Coming Back for Season 13 of “RHOBH”?

Rinna is out of the mix from season 13 of “RHOBH,” as well as Diana Jenkins, but there are plenty of regulars returning.

Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne are returning, as noted by Us Weekly.

It wasn’t confirmed if Kathy Hilton would return to the series in the “friend of” role, though she hinted she would return if Rinna wasn’t involved.

“If it’s the same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Hilton told Us Weekly. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a bit.”

Hilton called Rinna “disgusting” during an episode of “RHOBH” after she didn’t want to drink her tequila, Casa Del Sol, as noted by Page Six.

There’s also a rumor that Camille Grammer might be returning, according to Page Six.