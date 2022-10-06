Fans Are ‘Crazy’ Over RHOBH Reunion Trailer

Fans are in a frenzy over the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion trailer.

Andy Cohen promised the RHOBH reunion trailer would be released on Thursday but, so far, nothing has been shared.

And the fans are in an absolute state about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Frantically Searching for the Reunion Trailer: ‘I’ve Been Neglecting My Responsibilities Today Waiting for the RHOBH Reunion Trailer’

“So where’s that RHOBH reunion trailer?” someone tweeted.

“Am I the only one checking every 15 minutes my phone to see if the RHOBH season 12 reunion trailer is out! Come on Bravo put it out already!!” a fan begged.

“The fact that we are still waiting on this reunion trailer….Bravo should be ashamed #RHOBH,” someone said.

“The #RHOBH reunion trailer still isn’t out?” a fan asked.

“@Andy I’ve been neglecting my Responsibilities today waiting for the rhobh reunion trailer…,” someone tweeted along with the timer emoji.

A fan tweeted, “Whats going on at Bravo? Why is everything they do so messy and lowbudget lately? Like they always release the reunion trailers at the end of the season but not for #RHOBH all of a sudden? Weird moves!!!!”

“the fact that the #RHOBH reunion trailer hasn’t dropped yet is CRAZY. kathy’s lawyers must have them in a tizzy,” someone wrote.

“Are Kathy’s lawyers all over the reunion footage, like where is this trailer already #RHOBH,” another fan asked.

“why is @BravoTV holding the #RHOBH reunion trailer hostage? it’s ain’t ever this serious,” someone asked.”

Ok @Andy you said we were getting the #RHOBH reunion trailer and it’s still not here,” a fan pointed out.

Prior to the release of the trailer, Garcelle Beauvais gave fans a sneak peek into what happened.

“I can tell you that it was definitely intense,” Beauvais told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in late September. “There were a lot of uncomfortable moments. She also revealed that “at the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another,” which is not normal following reunions in the past.

Diana Jenkins Will Appear Virtually at the RHOBH Reunion: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Get Anyone Else Sick’

The RHOBH reunion will be missing a key cast member as Diana Jenkins will be missing from the couches due to an illness. Page Six reported that Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 and will be at the reunion virtually.

“She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider told the outlet. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.”

When the news broke, fans were not exactly surprised that Jenkins was missing.

“So first Diana doesn’t bother appearing on #WWHL and now this. Let her truly be a one-season housewife. #RHOBH,” someone tweeted.

“Hopefully it’s Diana. We need the couch space,” someone tweeted.

“Diana’s holding a fundraiser for erickas diamond earrings,” a fan joked.

READ NEXT: Brielle Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Is Begging Her to Get Pregnant