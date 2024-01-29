Former RHOBH Star Makes Surprise Appearance at Season 13 Reunion Taping

Kathy Hilton made a cameo at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion taping in Los Angeles, and fans are confused as to why.

Hilton departed the Bravo reality show in 2023 after co-starring as a “friend” for two seasons. But on January 27, 2024, the official Bravo Instagram account shared a joint post with Hilton to announce her appearance at the season 13 reunion taping.

The network captioned a photo of a glammed-up Hilton wearing a scalloped skirt and matching jacket while coming out of a trailer with the teaser: “PREPARE TO FEEL HUNKY DORY! 😊 Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the #RHOBH Reunion! Coming soon.

Fans Speculated About Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH Reunion Appearance

Following a disastrous season 12 which culminated with a blowout with several other cast members, Hilton did not appear on RHOBH season 13 at all, not even for an episode set at a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) charity event in honor of her sister Kyle Richards’ late best friend.

In October 2023, Hilton told Extra TV, “I had a good two years until that unfortunate last season.” When asked if she’d ever return to the franchise she replied, “You never say never.”

Based on Bravo’s photo and teaser, it didn’t take long for Hilton to return alongside her sister and former co-stars Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

But on social media, fans wanted to know why she was there. “Why is Kathy Hilton going to a reunion of a show she wasn’t even a part of? Why?” one fan asked on X.

“To support Kyle I guess,” another speculated.

“That only makes sense if Kyle announced that she’s filed for divorce, and if that were the case I’d think that would be the headline lol,” another chimed in.

“Kyle played victim all season and was going to target Sutton at the reunion, so she needed Kathy’s big guns as back up as most people were siding with Sutton this season,” another fan noted.

“Kathy really has all the tea to take down NBC and bravo cause how does she get to come to the reunion without filming for the season… #RHOBH,” another wrote.

Kathy Hilton Did Not Appear on the RHOBH Seating Chart

It is unclear at what point Hilton appeared at the reunion taping. On January 26, Bravo released a seating chart and Hilton was not on it, which likely means she did not stay for the entire reunion.

In the seating chart released by Bravo, photos of Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke appeared in the coveted seats next to host Andy Cohen. Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Annemarie Wiley sat to Richards’ right on her side of the room. Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff were to Stracke’s left.

A few fans joked about the seating chart. “Put Annemarie on a folding chair out in the hallway,” one commenter wrote of the controversial newcomer.

“We need a seat for Sutton’s esophagus,” another cracked in reference to the drawn-out season 13 storyline about Stracke’s medical diagnosis.

