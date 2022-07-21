RHOC Star on Erika Jayne’s Behavior: ‘That Was Just Cringe’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais has had issues with her castmate, Erika Jayne, throughout the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in May 2022. For instance, in season 12, episode 8, Jayne got intoxicated during Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. She expressed romantic interest in the “Coming to America” star’s eldest son, Oliver Saunders, 31. The “Pretty Mess” singer later told her 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “get the f*** out of here” when he returned to the party venue to get flowers for his mother.

While recording the July 12 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Tamra Judge, who is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 17, and former “RHOBH” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about the scene.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Disapproval of Erika Jayne’s Behavior

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she disapproved of Jayne’s behavior toward Saunders. She also referenced that the singer shared that she would like to have a sexual encounter with the 31-year-old and his wife, Samantha Saunders.

“’Threesome,’ like all that. Like come on girl. I don’t care how drunk you are like that was just cringe,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave then referenced Jayne’s interaction with Jax.

“It jumps to a very bad place. Where I think what’s happening is Dorit [Kemsley] was telling Erika to stop. Garcelle is telling Erika to stop when it’s happening with Oliver and then all of the sudden Erika has Jax come over and she’s just like ‘you’re going to get the f*** out of here, you’re going to get in trouble,’ you know, like whatever. You should obviously never talk to a kid that way,” said the All In founder.

Judge chimed in that she believed that Jayne “was mean” when speaking to Jax.

“The way she said it was mean. Like ‘get the f*** out of here.’ It was just mean and he didn’t do anything like he just walked up to get flowers,” stated the mother of four.

She went on to say that she believed Jayne “should have had a one-on-one conversation with Garcelle to apologize to her son.” Judge noted that the 51-year-old decided to speak to Beauvais at Sutton Stracke’s lunch party in season 12, episode 9.

“Putting her in a group situation made it even more awkward and she’s like ‘well what do I do? Do I just apologize now? Do I just make light of it?’ I just felt like the whole thing was awkward,” stated Judge.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Her Sons in July 2022

During a July 2022 Us Weekly interview, Beauvais shared why she decided to bring her sons, Saunders, Jax, and his twin brother, Jaid Nilson, to her birthday party. She explained that “RHOBH” documents her life, which includes her relationship with her children.

“One of the reasons I signed onto the show was because it’s not about the kids, it’s about the women and of course, if you are going to be in my home, you’re going to see my kids but I’m the type of mom if I’m going to celebrate my birthday, my kids are with me. That’s a no-brainer,” stated the reality television personality.

New episodes of “RHOBH” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

