RHOC Alum Says She’s ‘Scared’ of Lisa Rinna

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during a July 2022 YouTube video. She specifically discussed season 12, episode 13, where Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke had a heated argument. The “Melrose Place” actress eventually told her to “get out of [her] house.” She then proceeded to warn her castmates to not speak about her husband, Harry Hamlin, or her daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“Come after me as much as you f******* but do not bring up my children, or my husband. Period. End of story and if you do I will come for you ‘till the end of days,” asserted Rinna.

Kelly Dodd Shared She Is ‘Scared’ of Lisa Rinna

While filming the YouTube video, Dodd noted that she had an interaction with Rinna on social media in May 2022. According to Page Six, the former “RHOC” star took to the comments section of a post uploaded on the publication’s official Instagram account regarding Todd Chrisley’s alleged romance with his former business partner named Mark Braddock.

“Harry Hamlin is next 😂,” wrote Dodd. Rinna responded the following day by uploading a photoshopped image that showed her sporting a beard on her Instagram Stories.

“Good morning to kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only,” wrote the “RHOBH” star.

“I did cut down Harry Hamlin. When she said she’s going to – if you come after her kids or her husband – uh, I did,” explained Dodd during her YouTube video. “I called her a beard she woke up the next day and said ‘good morning Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only,’ she did not come after me but I can tell you right now if I went on an ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ with her I would be a little afraid. Because that chick is gnar-gnar. I don’t know, she’s a little bit – she throws glasses at people. I don’t do that.”

She then reiterated that she was afraid of the mother of two.

“She’s saying the f word, she’s using profanities. You know what Lisa Rinna, I’m scared of you. I am, I’m not going to lie,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Lisa Rinna Discussed Her Husband in May 2022

While speaking to Newsweek in May 2022, Rinna shared that Hamlin was hesitant about her becoming an “RHOBH” cast member during its fifth season, which premiered in 2014.

“He was like, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t think it’s a good idea in any way, shape, or form.’ And it’s never something I aspired to, but I am smart enough to know that as I aged, in this business, as an actor, as a female, you don’t get to work for very long,” explained Rinna. “I remember thinking when I turned 40, I better diversify. I better figure this out. Because my time’s up at 40. Because that’s what happened to me. It just started to dry up. And I thought, I feel great. I think I still look great. So I’m not going to accept this. That’s when I started to branch out and be open to other opportunities.”

