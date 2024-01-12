‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Fans React to Latest Casting Addition

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” fans have been waiting for more news on the season 18 cast since receiving word that “friend of” Taylor Armstrong would not be returning for a second installment of the series. Now, on January 10, Page Six reported that former orange-holder Alexis Bellino was made an offer to rejoin her co-stars for the next season of the series.

“Her relationship with John [Janssen, Shannon Beador’s ex] is certainly interesting,” one source told the outlet, “but it’s not the only reason producers want Alexis back. She’s a dynamic personality who has history with a good portion of the cast.”

Page Six noted that no contracts had been signed at the time of reporting, but fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Bellino’s potential return to the series.

Fans Share Mixed Feelings About Alexis Bellino’s Relationship With John Janssen

The Bravo fan page Bravo Breaking News shared the Page Six headline about Bellino’s casting offer on Instagram on January 10, asking fans to share their opinions in the comment section.

Fans did just that, with one user writing, “I do not believe her [and] John have a real relationship, she’s trying to get back on the show and he loves the spotlight.”

“why would they want to test Shannon‘s path of recovery? I think this is so incredibly gross. Recasting Tamra was disgusting and this is beyond if they follow through the situation,” another user added, referencing Beador’s September 2023 hit-and-run DUI. According to TMZ, hours before her arrest, Beador was spotted at a restaurant in Newport Beach called A Restaurant. Bellino was across the room, and one source claimed to overhear Beador complaining about her former co-star weeks before Bellino sparked up a relationship with Janssen.

Fans were more enthusiastic about Bellino’s possible return in a Reddit discussion thread about the Page Six article.

“This is nuts. I just read a People article that says Alexis & John met at ‘The Quiet Woman.’ I don’t see Shannon reacting well to this or Alexis on the show. It will be interesting though,” one fan commented.

“Why does hearing this and being excited for it make me feel dirty?” another fan wondered.

“Jesus jugs got what she has been wanting but it’ll be at a cost… I am low key ready for this drama, I do not fully understand the people who don’t want this. I do not watch HWs to get a warm feeling in my tummy about friendships. Give me the delusional mess. I get the feel goods from my actual friendships. BUT I really really don’t want to see Shannon spiral too hard. She’s in for a rough ride… Basically I am conflicted lol,” a third fan wrote.

RHOC Stars Support Alexis Bellino’s Return to the Series

Bellino has been spotted out and about with some of the current RHOC cast, notably at Kathy Hilton’s November 2023 Christmas Party. While at the event, Page Six asked current stars Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson their thoughts on Bellino’s potential to return to the series, and both ladies spoke highly of the idea.

“I want to see that! That is good TV,” Simpson told the outlet. “I’m sorry, but bring Alexis back and let Shannon spiral out of control.”

“I think Alexis is great. I think she’s great on the show. And she and I have become really close in the last couple years and you know I keep talking about it,” Dubrow added. “I’m a proponent of it.”

