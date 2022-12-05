Tamra Judge Teases ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

According to Tamra Judge, this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will bring the drama.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022, Judge teased the upcoming RHOC season and even promised that it will be the best one in years.

“Holy s***!” Judge said during the interview published on Dec. 4. “After two years of sitting on the bench, being on pause, getting fired, I came back with a lot of energy.”

Judge continued, “I had a lot of built-up resentment and anger, and it might show.”

The RHOC star also added, “I think it’s probably one of the best seasons, in many, many years.”

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will be one of Judge’s first in many years. Ahead of season 15, Judge was let go from the cast, along with her best friend and costar, Vicki Gunvalson. Judge had been a part of the show since season 3, which premiered in 2008. However, Judge announced alongside Andy Cohen during a July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“The judge is back and drama is in session,” Judge said during the WWHL announcement.

Tamra Judge Admitted That She Was Upset by Her Initial Firing

According to People, during the “Bravo, Bravo, F******* Bravo” panel at BravoCon 2022 in October, Judge revealed just how much her initial firing from the franchise affected her.

“I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying,” Judge said during the panel appearance, as noted by People. “I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody filming and all that stuff.”

During the panel, Judge also teased more about her return to the cast and what it was like having to work with a somewhat new group of ladies.

“Nobody really gave me a hard time when I came back,” Juge said. “I gave everybody a f******* hard time, but everybody was super nice to me and then it made it weird for me because I was like, ‘Why? You danced on my grave when I was gone. And now you’re being nice to me? Why?'”

Tamra Judge’s Former Costar, Vicki Gunvalson, Cried When She Found out That Judge Was Coming Back to RHOC

When Gunvalson found out that Judge would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” her initial reaction wasn’t so great. In fact, she even cried upon hearing about her friend’s comeback.

“Of course I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t,” Gunvalson said during an August 2022 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop about Judge. “Yes, I have FOMO [fear of missing out]. I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way.”

Gunvalson continued at the time, “It’s been three or four weeks later that [Tamra] called me and told me she’s going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call [to come back].”

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime this winter.

