‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars Show Off Colorful Season 17 Reunion Looks: Photos

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 reunion will be colorful—and that’s just based on the cast members’ reunion dresses.

On September 26, 2023, the reunion dresses for the cast of the OC-based reality were released by BravoTV.com ahead of the reunion airing, and fans had a lot to say about the rainbow theme.

Several RHOC stars have teased details about the reunion. During a September 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod podcast,” Tamra Judge described the reunion as “stressful.” And “friend of” the Housewives Taylor Armstrong was caught on video saying “s*** is about to get real” at the RHOC reunion.

While the women may have not all been on the same page regarding the season, they definitely got the memo regarding their coordinating reunion looks. Well, except one.

Tamra Judge Wore Barbie Pink

Returning RHOC star Tamra Judge chose a long-sleeved, pink gown by Nookie as she channeled her inner Barbie for the reunion. Judge also told BravoTV.com that the pink look marked the first time she ever wore a dress to a taping for the season-ending update show.

Fans loved Judge’s look. “You literally look like a Barbie!!! 😍,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Shannon Storms Beador Wore a Yellow Gown

Shannon Beador had sunnier days before her September 2023 DUI arrest. For the reunion, which was taped before her car accident and legal troubles, she wore a sparkly bright yellow, sheer- bottom gown by Giuseppe di Morabito via MyTheresa.

The Bravo star had a mound of curly hair that was pulled up at the top, a detail that not everyone appreciated. “Oh my word. Shannon is giving Teresa Giudice with that hair. And that’s not a compliment,” one commenter wrote.

Gina Kirschenheiter Went for a Green Minidress

The cast’s neon color scheme also included a number worn by Gina Kirschenheiter. The RHOC star wore a lime-green David Koma minidress, but not everyone thought it was reunion worthy.

Multiple fans thought the skimpy dress looked more like “a coverup” for a swimsuit. “Is Gina wearing a beach cover up made out of a neon green wetsuit?” one commenter asked.

Emily Simpson Wore an Orange Bodycon Dress

Emily Simpson wore a bright orange dress by Zhivago that hugged her curves. She told BravoTV.com that she purposely chose a dress that would showcase her recent 40-pound weight loss. “Sponsored by starburst??” one fan cracked of the addition to the colorful dress lineup.

Jennifer Pedranti Rocked a Blue Mini

Jennifer Pedranti went for a blue Alex Perry minidress with pleated sleeves, but not everyone loved the look. Even Pedranti said the sleeves on her gown looked like bat wings.

“Jenn looks like Bat Woman about to Take Flight!” one commenter cracked. “They did so dirty to Jen,” another agreed.

Taylor Armstrong Was the Rainbow

RHOC “friend” Taylor Armstrong went for a Beachside Bunny dress that she described as “colorful rainbow-chic.” The Bravo star’s new short hairstyle was also on full display for her first go-around at an Orange County reunion.

“Taylor said give me that orange,” one fan wrote of Armstrong’s move to incorporate all of the colors into her look, perhaps with the goal to be a full-fledged cast member next season.

Heather Dubrow Stood Out in a Black Gown

Heather Dubrow stood out from her co-stars with a black cut-out Chiari Boni gown. She didn’t explain her drastic departure from the rest of the RHOC stars’ color scheme, but told Bravo TV.com, “I wanted to feel like me.”

“I really love how this look came together, and best part – it was SO COMFORTABLE!!!!” Dubrow wrote on Instagram.

But some fans were confused by Dubrow’s look amid the rainbow bright colors of her cast mates. “I like Heather’s dress but like why is she in black when all the other girls are giving like tropical sunset bright colors?” one fan asked. “She’s the night sky after the sunset? 😂 truly she was prolly like ‘I’m not wearing your damn colors,'” another chimed in.

READ NEXT: RHONY Newcomer Reveals Surprising Past With Lisa Vanderpump