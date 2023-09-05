Taylor Armstrong Shows Off New Look Ahead of RHOC Reunion

Taylor Armstrong has a new look.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, who made history as became the first-ever cast member to switch cities on a Housewives show when she moved from Beverly Hills to the O.C., showed off a short new hairstyle that she got just in time for the RHOC season 17 reunion.

Fans had a lot to say about Armstrong’s stylish new look after she posted a series of photos on Labor Day 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong Asked Fans if They Like Her Shorter Hair

On September 4, 2023, Armstrong shared a couple of social media posts to reveal her new look. On Twitter, she gave fans a look at the drastic before and after, which showed her posing with super long, wavy hair at last year’s BravoCon and then a first look at her hair transformation which featured a bouncy, blunt cut that came just to her shoulders.

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… why? Oh… cause she [haircut emoji]!!!” Armstrong captioned the clip.

In another Instagram post, she asked fans, “Do we like the shorter hair? 🤭💇🏼‍♀️.”

Several Real Housewives stars replied with complimentary comments.

“💯,” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards

”Love it!❤️❤️❤️ wrote fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador. “Looking HOT my hot mess sister 😜,” she added.

RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson also gave it a resounding “yes,” while Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Omg yes!! It looks great 🙌❤️.” “Omg! Yes,” added RHOC newcomer Jennifer Pedranti.

“I’m obsessed 🤩,” wrote co-star Tamra Judge.

“Love, ” “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan chimed in.

Many other fans said they liked the “chic” shorter ‘do and felt it made Armstrong look younger than her age of 52.

Taylor Armstrong Has Used Extensions in the Past

Armstrong’s “before” video had some fans shading her past use of hair extensions.

“Looks so good. You look 15 years younger. Get the rest of your crew to get rid of the bleached extensions,” one follower suggested.

In a past Facebook post, Armstrong showed off her glam look for “a Watch What Happens Live,” taping, which included Hidden Crown clip extensions in “dark ash blonde mix with cool highlights.”

Several of her RHOC co-stars are also known for their hair extensions. When Gina Kirschenheiter accused Shannon Beador of always reminding her of her “hard times,” Beador reposted the message on her Instagram story and replied, “I didn’t know bad extensions, bad hair and bad wardrobe were ‘hard times.'”

Armstrong hasn’t revealed if she will stick to her all-natural short hair for her upcoming reunion look or if she’ll add in some extensions, but the timing for her hair refresh is interesting. The reunion taping is definitely coming soon.

On August 30, 2023, Andy Cohen tweeted that his team was “gearing up“ for the “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion taping and he asked fans to send him questions for the cast, which also includes Beador, Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge, and Jennifer Pedranti.

Because Armstrong is in a “friend of” role on the Bravo reality show, it’s unclear if she will be present for the whole reunion, but in August 2023 she teased that it will be the “dirtiest” reunion yet.

