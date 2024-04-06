Fans Have Questions About the RHONJ Season 14 Cast Photo

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” had a big reaction to the the season 14 cast photo posted by Bravo on April 5, 2024.

The photo featured cast members Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Teresa Giudice posing amid a purple carnival background. All of the women wore purple or blue dresses.

But the cast didn’t gather for a fresh photoshoot. The photo is a rehash of the season 13 cast photo, with the women simply assembled into a different order.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will premiere on May 5, 2024, per a trailer released by Bravo.

Fans Reacted to the RHONJ Cast Photo

On April 5, 2024, Bravo TV posted the long-awaited cast pic to mark the countdown to the RHONJ premiere. “Consider this your season pass 🎟️ #RHONJ returns in ONE MONTH!” came the caption.

Several of the cast members reshared the photo on their social media pages.

“House Divided. #RHONJ MAY 5th. #becarefulwhatyouwishfor,” Gorga wrote on Instagram.

“Yes it is 👏👏🔥❤️💋👧🏼,” agreed Josephs.

The two referred to the fallout of the Giudice-Gorga feud that has long played out on the Bravo reality show. Gorga previously shared on her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast that she was unsure how she would be able to “co-exist” with her estranged sister-in-law on RHONJ.

But in January 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight she didn’t speak to Giudice at all during filming for season 14. “The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don’t even, like, look at each other,” she said.

Still, the cast photo, with Gorga on one and Giudice on the other, seems to play into that “house divided” theme. And fans had other questions about the photo.

“What in the low budget hell?” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Guess it means we aren’t getting a new intro this year either 🥴,” another wrote.

“Was their photoshoot in Roku City?” another cracked on Reddit, in reference to the screensaver on Roku smart TV devices that features magenta, blue, and purple cityscapes.

“This picture is horrible. Why are they all sized at different scales?” another fan wanted to know.

“They are trying to give a sense of perspective, but doing it badly lol,” another chimed in.

“How hard is it to get a job photoshopping at Bravo? Asking for myself cuz these skills are subpar,” another commenter wrote.

Others wanted to know why Catania was towering at the center of the photo.

“This season is doomed if Dolores is the center housewife. She’s never been more than a background character on this show,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.

“I’d imagine she’s there as the bridge between both sides,” another noted.

And of course, others wanted to know why “THE OG,” Giudice, was “all the way at the end.”

Rachel Fuda Cut Teresa Giudice Out of the Photo

Season 13 newcomer Rachel Fuda posted the cast photo on her Instagram page but she cut Giudice out of it. “One month til we’re back 💃 Get excited! Season 14 of #RHONJ is right around the corner!” she captioned a two-photo carousel.

Gorga reacted by by posting: “☠️ ✔️.”

Some commenters called out Gorga and Fuda for being disrespectful to Giudice, who has been a star on the show since season 1.

“Cutting Tre out when she’s the whole reason NJ has lasted this long LOL. You need to humble yourself and not bite the hand that feeds you,” one commenter wrote.

“Cropping out the only storyline any of you have is insane. Get well soon,” another agreed.

Fuda and Giudice butted heads last season due to Fuda’s friendship with Gorga. In February 2023, Fuda told Page Six she felt like she never had a chance with Giudice.

“Coming on the show as Melissa’s friend, I personally felt like I was immediately polarized,” Fuda said. “Just put Melissa next to me and I’m, like, written off automatically. Which sucks for me because I would have liked a fair chance to have gotten to know Teresa and maybe flourish our own friendship.”

