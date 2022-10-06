RHONJ Star Says Filming the Season 13 Finale ‘Was Torture’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on August 6, 2022. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend the ceremony. Three days before the wedding, the RHONJ cast filmed the season 13 finale. While speaking to Page Six, RHONJ personality Frank Catania shared that some of his co-stars had heated interactions with each other while shooting the finale. He explained that his ex-wife, Dolores Catania’s partner, Paul “Paulie” Connell, threw a 1920s-themed party at his house.

“Listen, Paulie did an excellent job. His place was set up so beautifully … [but] we didn’t even get to all of the themes that he set up because it got so crazy. Let’s put it this way: There had to be people in between the women; there had to be people in between the men,” said the father of two.

He also suggested that the events that transpired during the finale did affect the Gorgas’ decision to not attend Giudice’s wedding.

“There’s a lot that happened after the finale, which determined what happened at the wedding, which is a shame,” said the former lawyer.

During a September 2022 episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Catania made clarifying comments about the season 13 finale.

Frank Catania Spoke About the Season 13 Finale While Recording Melissa Gorga’s Podcast

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Catania shared that the finale “never got to the point of any punches being thrown.” He then noted that Joe Gorga got “very protective of” his wife. The father of two also noted that the women of RHONJ, specifically Giudice, acted intensely at Connell’s party.

“The women, oh my god. What the h***. Without getting into it, I don’t know what the h*** happened, I never have seen the yelling and screaming, you know, listen, Teresa usually explodes, this and that, throws some things, this went on,” said Catania. “You saw it, it went on for an hour. Screaming and yelling. I was upset for Paulie because he had so many other things set up at the finale, set up at his beautiful place and we didn’t even get to enjoy them.”

Melissa Gorga noted that she had an unpleasant experience while filming the season 13 episode.

“It was torture, it was torture,” asserted the mother of three.

Dolores Catania Discussed the Finale in August 2022

Dolores Catania spoke about the season 13 finale during an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that fans will want to stay in the room where the finale fight was filmed.

“I’m probably going to be able to rent that room at one point because people are going to want to be in it for what goes on it there,” shared the mother of three.

She then explained that she believed the presence of whisky intensified her co-star’s feelings.

“Paul and I– he just threw a party – it was a nice Irish party, he wanted everyone to experience, the Irish thing so we brought everyone together and you know, emotions were very heated and there was some Irish whiskey involved so, it’s called the Lost Irish, they actually flew in from Ireland to be at our party. And I realized that you probably shouldn’t give Jersey girls whiskey,” said the 51-year-old.

READ NEXT: New Update in David & Lesley Beador Divorce Saga