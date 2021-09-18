‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 13 Reunion Officially Canceled

That’s a wrap, folks.

According to a spokesperson for the network, the season 13 reunion for “The Real Housewives of New York” has been officially canceled, a few months after rumors began to swirl that something was awry behind the scenes.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network told Page Six on September 17, 2021.

The spokesperson continued, telling the outlet, “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The reunion was originally set to film in Early August 2021 but had been pushed back multiple times due to low ratings and drama happening behind the scenes. Now, it looks like viewers will not be getting a reunion at all.

Multiple Cast Members Had Confirmed That There Would Be a Season Reunion

Although fans might have speculated that something was going on behind the scenes, multiple “Real Housewives of New York” cast members had confirmed that there would be a season 13 reunion.

“Everybody’s incentivized to make the reunion happen,” Eboni K. Williams said during an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season. And it’ll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot.”

And, during a September 10, 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Sonja Morgan confirmed to the outlet that there was a reunion coming up, and also spoke about how she was preparing.

“I don’t really [prepare],” Morgan said. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

The Future of the Franchise Is Unclear

Over the past few months, rumors have swirled that the franchise could be put on a permanent hiatus after a disastrous season, and now, with a canceled reunion, that might actually be the case.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice,” a source revealed to Radar Online on August 16, 2021. “First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus.”

The source continued, “The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC. The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

READ NEXT: Erika Girardi’s Former Employee Spills About Working for Her