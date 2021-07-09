‘Real Housewives of New York’ Ratings Plummet This Season

Uh-oh. Are the “Real Housewives of New York” ladies in trouble?

According to @RatingsBravo on Twitter, Season 13 is hitting record lows when it comes to live viewership. In a new report from the Twitter account, only 764,000 live viewers tuned into last week’s June 29, 2021 episode. Comparatively, last season premiered to 1.33 million viewers and only saw less than 1 million viewers one time during the season, according to Reality Blurb.

And, it seems like the low views are reflective of what fans think about this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.” In response to @RatingsBravo, one user wrote on Twitter, “Something is off this season! And no it is not Eboni! It’s the wrong mix of cast and I would also say COVID hasn’t helped! I think there will be a massive shake-up with ratings like this!”

Other fans seemed to agree. “I like to think Carole, Leah, Bethenny, and Eboni would have been an interesting dynamic,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “I couldn’t even finish the episode. They really need to figure out this franchise out because this is BAD.”

Some Fans Blame the Low Ratings on Dorinda Medley’s Exit

With the absence of star Dorinda Medley this season, some fans are thinking that could have an effect on viewership. “Bring Dorinda back and make it nice again,” one fan wrote in the comment section of a post on the @realhousewivesfranchise Instagram account. Another wrote, “One word: Dorinda. Bring her back!”

And, on the “Real Housewives” subreddit, others seem to agree with the idea of bringing back Medley. “I’ve been struggling to watch each week,” one Redditor wrote on a recent thread about the low RHONY ratings. “They need Dorinda or Bethenny back. I would even take Carole. Ramona and Sonja do a good job as side characters. They cannot carry an entire season. Plus Leah is insufferable. It used to be a must-watch TV for me and now I can barely make it through an episode.”

“The show needs more housewives, plain and simple,” another user on Reddit wrote. “Adding in fresh Wives with some familiar Friends (Jill, Tinsley, Dorinda, etc) would bring the show back to what it used to be.”

Leah McSweeney Wants Viewers to ‘Keep An Open Mind’ About This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

During a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, star Leah McSweeney maintained that this season of “The Real Housewives of New York” will end up being appreciated, as long as viewers watch it from beginning to end.

“I think that this is a season that is going to be most appreciated after watching it from beginning to end,” McSweeney explained at the time. “It’s extremely transformative. And I know change is hard, and transforming is painful sometimes, but I’m just excited for people to really watch it and keep an open mind.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

