‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 Cast Photos Revealed

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is coming soon. The third season of the Utah-set reality series will premiere on Wednesday, September 28 on Bravo and will feature five original stars and a few new faces.

According to BravoTV.com, original stars Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah will all return this season, as well as past “guest” Angie Harrington, who once again has been upped to “friend of” status.

In addition, newcomers Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negeret will be cast members for the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHOSLC Stars Showed Off Their Opening Looks

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast members went with an icy mauve and rose theme for their official cast photos. All of the stars posted photos on Instagram to reveal a sneak peek at their looks as they posed amid a snowy background for their season-opening looks. Several stars rocked sparkly mauve gowns and others went with dresses in coordinating rose, pink, and champagne hues.

In addition to the OGs, Harrington posted her promo pic which showed her wearing a pink feathered gown, as did Kastaneves, who wore a rose-toned sparkly number. She joins the show as a friend of Shah’s.

Danna Bui-Negrete, who joined the cast as a friend of Heather Gay’s, appeared in a brighter pink toga-style dress in a cast photo shared on her social media page.

The coordinating gowns are a far cry from the cast’s season 2 reunion looks earlier this year. The group’s flashy looks were dubbed as tacky by some fans, with one critic comparing the ladies’ looks to a “millennial prom,” per Page Six.

The RHOSLC Season 3 Trailer Was Recently Released

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 3) Trailer | Returns Wednesday, Sep. 28th at 9/8c! #RHOSLC All rights go to NBC Universal and Bravo 2022-08-31T20:41:22Z

Bravo recently dropped the RHOSLC season 3 trailer, which teased that several past storylines will continue in the new season, including more on Barlow’s hot-mic moment aimed at Meredith Marks. The longtime friends’ fallout appears to have spilled into the new season, but another fight gets physical as fans see distant relatives Gay and Rose go at it in the trailer.

A storyline about Gay’s upcoming memoir, “Bad Mormon,” will also be featured in the new season, as will Whitney Rose’s look back at her past.

In addition, Shah’s ongoing legal trouble will be heavily featured in the new season. According to her BravoTV.com bio, newcomer Bui-Negrete will get “tangled in the group’s drama”this season after she “brings a rumor about Jen to light.”

In the trailer, the newbie is even seen screaming at Shah and telling her, “Don’t get in my mother f****ing face!”

“If I were you, I’d be real nice right now, especially if you want some money in your f***ing books,” the newcomer is seen warning the RHOSLC veteran.

In July, Shah entered a guilty plea in a federal wire fraud and money laundering case filed against her telemarketing company. The businesswoman’s plea deal calls for 11 to 14 years in prison and $9.5 million in restitution. Shah will be sentenced in November, according to Page Six.

