‘Housewives’ Superfan Rihanna Weighs in On Kyle Richards’ Love Life

It’s no surprise that global superstar Rihanna is a big “Real Housewives” fan. The singer, fashion icon, and makeup mogul has been shouted out across many of the franchises, with different cast members bragging to their peers whenever she likes their social media posts or sends them a message.

Given her fandom, it’s only natural that Bravo came up during Rihanna’s April 9 Interview Magazine interview, during which she shared her thoughts on “Beverly Hills” Housewife Kyle Richards and “Salt Lake City” one-and-done star Monica Garcia while speaking with editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

Rihanna Shares A Couple of Bravo Takes

After Ottenberg asked if she was keeping up with any television, Rihanna told him, “I don’t get to watch a lot of TV anymore, but ‘Housewives’ is always my priority.”

Ottenberg then went on to ask her about two particular stars of the franchise, first inquiring if Rihanna thought Garcia should return to RHOSLC, to which Rihanna answered, “I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back [to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after Scandoval], Monica should definitely be able to come back.” Garcia was not invited back for season 5 of RHOSLC after the season 4 finale ended with the shocking revelation that she had been trolling her new castmates for years before getting on the show under the guise of the Instagram account Reality Von Tease.

Ottenberg then moved on to Richards, asking Rihanna if she thought the actress and reality star was dating her friend Morgan Wade, which has been circulating as a rumor for months.

“I mean, duh,” Rihanna answered with a laugh. “Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts. I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”

Queens of Bravo shared a look at Rihanna’s answers in an April 9 post, and fans chimed in with their thoughts, with one user writing, “Leave it to a Pisces to demonstrate empathy and reason! Rih is spot on with Monica and Kyle!!!!!” and another adding, “And I stand with that she said ! Especially about Kyle! Somebody got to actually VALUE her and made her feel things she’s been missing out on.”

Rihanna Ran Into Kyle Richards at Kemo Sabe

While Rihanna has slid into many Housewives’ DMs, few have had the chance to meet her in person. Richards became one of those few in December 2023 when she shared a photo with the singer and her three oldest daughters after a chance run-in at Kemo Sabe, Richards’ favorite hat store in Aspen.

According to Page Six, Rihanna was in a private area of the store when Richards arrived with her daughters (and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky) in tow. The outlet reported that Rihanna only went to the store because she saw Richards recommend it on a past season of RHOBH. She also responded, “F*** yes!” after Richards asked if she could meet her, and at the end of the visit, Richards gifted Rihanna a nearly-$900 hat.

