Real Housewives Star Announces Death of Her Son: ‘There Are No Words’

Ronnie Stevenson, star of “The Real Housewives of Vancouver,” announced the tragic death of her son Houston at the age of 27.

Stevenson posted the news on July 6 and wrote that Houston died on July 5, but did not share the cause of death. “February 25 1995 – July 5 2022,” she wrote on Instagram. “My Beautiful Beautiful boy. My BEST friend. The true love of my life !! My Heart and Soul have gone with yours!! There are no words. I am decimated, my child how will I I ever live with out you. I cannot walk. I cannot eat. I cannot think, I am in fetal position ! Our lives will NEVER be the Same. The world lost the most BEAUTIFUL Human that has ever walked the face of this Earth. My dear child … My dear child. Dear Lord what has happened. Noooooooo !!!! I need you. I love you with every breath I take. I LOVE YOU !!! Momma Loves you. God help me.”

Here is the post:

Houston Stevenson Was an Actor

According to his IMDB profile, Houston Stevenson was raised in Vancouver and had a passion for acting and “by ten was avidly filming and making family movies.” He attended Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island and participated in theater productions. After graduation, he studied in the UK and then the American Musical Dramatic Academy on scholarship. Stevenson appeared in “Arrow,” “Project Mc2” and more.

Stevenson celebrated his 27th birthday on February 25. RHOV star Ronnie Stevenson wrote on Instagram, “Who knew 27 years ago today I gave birth to my best friend. !! Love you more than you will ever know. So grateful for you Beyond Blessed. Forever your momma.”

Stevenson Appeared on Both Seasons of the Show But Said She Regretted Returning for Season 2

Stevenson, also known as Ronnie Negus, previously spoke to ET Canada about her regret at returning for season 2 of “The Real Housewives of Vancouver. “The first season was more fun, for sure,” she said. “And then you bring in a few new girls, and we lost a couple, and it is a whole different dynamic.”

Viewers may remember back in 2012 when Stevenson’s daughter Remington nearly died after a choking accident. She was rushed to the hospital and fell into a coma. Stevenson shared with ET that she should have dealt with the traumatic incident instead of returning for season 2 of RHOV.

“I really shouldn’t have been back on [the] second season, and I should have healed,” she told the publication. “I thought if I went back, it would be really good for me to get my mind off what had just happened to Remington. I thought, Well, this’ll be good, I’ll go back on, and I can move forward. And truthfully, it was completely the wrong thing.” She said she experienced panic attacks while filming.

At the time of her interview in 2015, Stevenson shared that she is now sober and joined Alcoholics Anonymous. She also separated from her husband after 15 years of marriage. Stevenson recently shared an update on her daughter Remington and said she’s currently living in a home with round-the-clock caregivers.

