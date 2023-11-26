‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Meredith Marks Reacts to Being Channeled on Broadway

A “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ” star is behind an Emmy-winning actress’s inspiration for a character in an upcoming Broadway play — and she’s totally on board with it.

RHOSLC OG Meredith Marks is known for her meme-worthy soundbites. In the 4th season alone, the Bravo star went on a viral rant about “the ruhmors” regarding her co-star Angie Katsanevas during a cast trip to Palm Springs. In another meme-worthy moment, she also instructed Katsanevas, “You. Can. Leave!”

Marks’ intensity has not gone unnoticed by Bravo fans. And during a November 2023 appearance on “The View,” famous superfan Sarah Paulson revealed she’s channeling Marks for an upcoming acting gig on Broadway.

Sarah Paulson Revealed She is Inspired by Meredith Marks

Sarah Paulson is best known for her Emmy-winning role as prosecutor Marcia Clark in the mini-series “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.” She has also starred in nine seasons of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Horror Story.”

On ‘The View,” Paulson teased her return to Broadway in playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama “Appropriate.” The role as the character Toni marks Paulson’s first show on the Great White Way in 13 years, per Entertainment Weekly. The actress talked about how she often uses a visual image that reminds her of the character she is playing, then channels the inspiration for the role.

“[For ‘Appropriate’], I’ve been watching ‘Chimp Empire’ on Netflix and I’ve been watching ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Paulson told “The View” panel. “There’s one character named — she’s not an actress, she’s a character on this show, she’s a person, I guess — Meredith Marks and she has a particular intensity that I have decided to abscond with and tried to turn some of that energy into this person I’m playing.”

Marks caught wind of Paulson’s comments and reacted on her Instagram stories. She shared one meme that said, “Possessed in Palm Springs coming soon to be Broadway.” She also captioned a clip from Paulson’s cameo on “The View” with, “I adore @misssarahcatharinepaulson.”

Marks later reacted after she found out that Megan Thee Stallion is also a fan, and she shared a video of the rapper doing a “You can leave!” impression. “First, the incredibly talented @mssarahcatharinepaulson is channeling me for her latest role?!” Marks wrote on Instagram. “Then, the remarkably fabulous @theestallion blesses us with a YOU CAN LEAVE impression?! 🤣🤣 Beyond grateful for the support from these beautiful boss women!! 💖💖💖.”

“Appropriate” opens on Dec. 18, 2023 at Second Stage Theatre in New York City.

Sarah Paulson Once Said She Wants to Play Vicki Gunvalson in a Movie

Paulson is a diehard Real Housewives fan. In a 2019 lie detector test video she did for Vanity Fair, several of the questions were centered around the Real Housewives franchise. She teased that she would love to be a cast member on the Bravo reality franchise. “New York, New York is my number one, it’s my OG as the kids say,” she replied when asked which city she would like to join. Paulson also said her Real Housewives tagline would be “Always hungry”.

Paulson also once told Andy Cohen that she would love to play “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson in a movie someday.

“I would just like to play Vicki,” Paulson said on Cohen’s SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in 2022. “I just wanna play Vicki. Vicki is a very fascinating person to me.”

