Real Housewives Stars Mourn Sudden Loss of Beloved Friend

Stars from the “Real Housewives” franchise are reacting to the sudden death of a beloved friend.

Former Hollywood casting director Scout Masterson died suddenly on September 11, 2022, at the age of 48, per an Instagram post by his husband, Bill Horn.

“Yesterday we lost a loving husband, kind friend, a good son, and an amazing parent. Scouty, we miss so much,” Horn captioned a slideshow of his spouse. “Scout Michael Masterson 1974-2022.”

Masterson is also survived by his children, a daughter named Simone, 12, and a son named Bosley, 8, per E! News.

Reality TV fans have seen Masterson many times over the years on his good friend Tori Spelling’s reality show, “Tori and Dean: In Love,” per IMDb. Spelling referred to Masterson and Horn as her kids’ “Guncles.” But he was also a beloved friend to many others in Hollywood, including multiple “Real Housewives” stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Real Housewives Stars Paid Tribute to Scout Masterson

On social media, celebrity friends reacted to Masterson’s sudden death.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna posted a photo of Masterson on her Instagram story with the caption, “Heaven just got another angel. Our hearts go out to Bill, Simone and Boz,” she wrote. “Today is a devastatingly sad day. We lost a very bright light in this world, someone we loved so dearly. He was filled with so much joy and made us laugh so much. He was the best dad. We love you Scout.”

Rinna also asked her late mother, Lois, to “take good care of Scout.” Lois Rinna passed away in November 2021 at age 93, according to People.

Other RHOBH alums reacted to Masterson’s death with comments on Horn’s post.

Denise Richards, who appeared on two seasons of the Bravo reality show, was a close friend of Masterson and Horn. In 2016, her kids even attended a birthday party for Simone, according to Us Weekly.

“I am beyond heartbroken – the girls are too,” Richards wrote of Masterson. “We love you guys so much. I’m still in shock & will be for a long time. We love you. I’ll tell you the rest privately.”

“My heart is breaking for you and your family. Sending so much love your way. Please let us know anything you need,” wrote Teddi Mellencamp.

“[Scout Masterson] was a ray of light that illuminated goodness and grace. My sons and I are praying for your peace, comfort and renewed joy. We love you,” wrote “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks, who was also a longtime close friend of Masterson’s.

“Oh Bill I am so sorry. I am praying for you and those sweet babies. Sending you so much love,” wrote fellow RHOA alum Kim Zoliciak-Biermann.

Tori Spelling Posted a Lengthy Tribute to Scout Masterson

Spelling is a friend of several “Real Housewives” stars, including Richards, and they sometimes hung out together with Masterson. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star shared a long tribute to Masterson following his death.

“Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away,” the mom of five captioned a slideshow of photos. “This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon. …He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it.”

While no cause of death has been given for Masterson, in Spelling’s post she hinted that he may have had some health issues.

“No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile,” she wrote. “He was a constant ray of positivity. …Best hugger in the world. Love and prayers to his amazingly beautiful family. He loved candles so much. Light one in his honor if you can. A beautiful flame in our hearts that’ll never go out.”

