Heather Dubrow Says RHOC Co-Star ‘Does Not Care for’ Her

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow has responded to her castmate Shannon Beador’s criticism. In an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Dubrow acknowledged that Beador has repeatedly stated that she is upset with the mother of four because she discussed her and her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen’s dynamic in RHOC season 17. While speaking to the publication, Dubrow asserted that “there is a difference between talking about someone and talking against someone.” The “That’s Life” actress also stated that she is “not talking about Shannon’s relationship, everyone talks about Shannon’s relationship,” including Beador.

In addition, the 54-year-old suggested she did not expect Beador’s behavior toward her during RHOC season 17, which premiered in June 2023. She explained that she and Beador “hung out so much” following RHOC season 16. Dubrow also stated she “tried very hard to prove [her] friendship to [Beador]” while filming the show’s 17th season. However, she is unsure if she will be able to fix their friendship.

“I don’t think she’s interested. I tried so many times at this point and she’s still out there saying the same narrative that everything is my fault,” said the reality television star.

Dubrow also stated that while Beador “does not care for [her],” she wants the best for her co-star.

“I really care about Shannon and I just want her to be happy,” said the mother of four.

In the Us Weekly interview, Dubrow was asked how she felt about Beador saying she was disappointed with her for “planting seeds, telling people things, [and] making them believe the worst” about her and Janssen’s relationship on an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The “Jenny” actress did not seem to appreciate Beador’s comment. She sarcastically made a villainous laugh before stating, “It’s silly.”

“Why would I do that to her?” inquired Dubrow.

Shannon Beador Stated She Will Address Her Issues With Heather Dubrow at the Upcoming Reunion

Beador spoke about her ongoing issues with Dubrow in an August 2023 interview with “New York Live.” She stated she believed Dubrow deserved the criticism she received from some of her RHOC season 17 castmates.

“This season — I think it’s going to catch up with Heather Dubrow, she’s not very truthful, and she’s betrayed me beyond,” said Beador.

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2023, Beador also suggested that she will be confronting Dubrow at the upcoming RHOC season 17 reunion.

“I just don’t feel like [our issues] were resolved this season, so definitely there are topics I want to discuss at the reunion,” said Beador.

Heather Dubrow Shared Her Thoughts About Being at Odds With Her Co-Stars During Season 17

In an August 2023 interview with FOX 5 New York, Dubrow suggested she was surprised by her castmates’ reactions to her while filming RHOC season 17.

“I would get into a situation, we would be at a party, and then all of the sudden everything would go south, and I felt like I was constantly apologizing, and constantly playing catch up,” stated Dubrow.

She also shared that she has tried to figure out if she caused her issues with her co-stars.

“You have to look at it and say, okay, let me be self-actualized. Is it a me problem? Is it a you problem? Because usually it lies somewhere in the middle,” said Dubrow.