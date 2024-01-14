Shannon Beador Explains Why She Chose Not to Go to Rehab After DUI Arrest

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador is opening up about the mental health treatment she has received following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

While recording the December 27 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Beador explained why she chose not to go to a traditional rehabilitation center after her DUI.

“I did get offered multiple free alcohol rehab stays. But what I chose to do — and I did my research, I went to a behavior wellness place,” said Beador. “Because I want to figure out why I make certain toxic and unhealthy choices in my life. And there was an alcohol component to it. And in this particular time of my life, have I been drinking way more than normal? Absolutely. And so I’m able to look at all of that and see how I don’t want that to be the life. I wasn’t happy.”

Beador stated that she decided to go to “one of the biggest trauma facilities in the country,” located in the Orange County area. She explained she did an outpatient program “five days a week” known as “intensive outpatient therapy.” The RHOC star also shared she was able to talk through some previously suppressed childhood trauma during her therapy sessions.

“There’s some childhood traumas that I’ve kind of tried to bury,” said Beador.

She also suggested that her childhood trauma has caused her to stay in romantic relationships, even if she was treated poorly.

“Because when it comes to friendships and it comes to business, I can make choices. Like that girl was unkind to me, I’m going to walk away. And never look back. But yet, somehow in relationships, someone will say, ‘Get out of my house,’ and I’ll be back the next day. Why is that? So there are issues in my childhood. And I’m working through that now. Because I don’t want to make the same bad choices again,” said Beador.

In addition, the RHOC personality stated that while she regrets her DUI arrest, she believes the situation “happened for a reason to get [her] to this point.”

Shannon Beador Discussed Seeking Out Help for Her Mental Health in November 2023

Beador mentioned working on her mental health following her DUI in a November 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she was “focusing on [herself]” throughout October 2023.

“I went to a behavioral wellness place, with an alcohol component in it,” said Beador.

The RHOC star also stated that she has “eliminated a lot of the toxic and negative, unhealthy things in [her] life” following her intensive therapy sessions. In addition, she asserted that she was “looking forward to moving on” from the situation.

“I’m excited about it,” continued Beador.

Jeff Lewis Gave an Update About Shannon Beador in December 2023

Former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis gave an update on Beador during a December 2023 interview with Page Six. He stated that he is proud of how far his friend has come since her September 2023 arrest.

“I think she’s healthier than I’ve ever seen her. I’ve never seen her look so good, but that’s taking care of herself, sleeping, not drinking, eating well, exercising, all of that — mental health, physical health. She’s a lot stronger than everyone thinks. She’s amazing,” said Lewis.

Lewis also gave his opinion about Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, being in a relationship with former RHOC star Alexis Bellino. He stated that he found Janssen’s behavior perplexing.

“I don’t like how he’s handled the breakup, and I just think it’s a little classless –– him now dating another ‘Housewife.’ I was actually kind of surprised by that,” said the “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis” star.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started filming.