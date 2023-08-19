Jeff Lewis Talks ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Marriage: ‘The Husband’s Not Into Her’

Former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis shared his thoughts about “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jessel Taank’s relationship with her husband, Pavit Randhawa, during the August 8 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode. While filming the episode, alongside comedian Heather McDonald, Andy Cohen asked his guests to share their favorite RHONY season 14 star. McDonald shared she is particularly fond of Taank. She also seemed to reference that Taank has been open about not having a sexual relationship with her husband, Pavit Randhawa, after they welcomed their twins, Rio and Kai, 2. The “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast host asserted she thinks Taank’s “marriage needs a little help.”

Lewis chimed in that he believed Taank’s husband did not seem interested in her based on what he has seen on RHONY season 14.

“With Jessel, did you notice the husband’s not into her? At all. Have you noticed that? Like in that scene she’s like ‘Oh, I want to do a staycation’ and he’s just like poker face,” stated the former “Flipping Out” star.

Cohen replied that Lewis should “keep watching” RHONY to see more of Taank and Randhawa’s marriage.

Jessel Taank Opened Up About Her Decision to Mention Her Intimate Life to Her Castmates

While filming an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Taank shared she did not regret mentioning her and her husband’s intimate life to her RHONY castmates. The fashion publicist shared similar comments in a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She explained that “when [she] joined the show, [she] said [she] would be open and honest about everything.”

“And I think that one of those things was life postpartum and, so, you know, I had this little — this will all be revealed on the show, but I had a lot of trouble conceiving, and so, that in itself was tough and then, like, life bouncing back was tough. Listen, everyone goes through it,” continued the 43-year-old. “And I wanted to share the realities of what that actually means. So don’t get me wrong, we’re good. But it took a little bit of time.”

She also referenced that her castmates attempted to give her relationship advice.

“Look, it’s such a great dynamic between us, like everyone is rooting for you no matter what. And so, I was really sharing that in the hopes that they had some spicy secrets up their sleeves, and yeah, that was really it,” said Taank.

Jessel Taank Revealed She Was a Fan of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Before Joining the Cast

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Taank shared that she was a fan of RHONY before joining the Bravo franchise in season 14, which premiered in July 2023.

“I think what Andy Cohen and Bravo have done with the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is phenomenal,” said Taank.

The mother of two also revealed she is particularly a fan of former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel as she enjoys her “dry humor.”

In a July 2022 interview with “New York Live,” Taank opened up about the significance of her joining the RHONY cast as a Southeast Asian woman.

“Listen there is probably what like 1.5 billion Indians in the world and 50 are in the media, so it was really important for me to not represent a culture, but really, you know, kind of be there out and doing what I’m doing,” shared Taank.