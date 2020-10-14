Inside Shannon Beador’s Battle With COVID-19

In July 2020, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador battled COVID-19. Prior to her diagnosis, Beador already had permanent lung damage from a previous illness.

Beador announced her and her daughter’s diagnosis in an Instagram post on July 24. The caption read, “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

During an August Instagram live, Beador shared more about her and her family’s symptoms. Beador revealed during the live that her coronavirus came from her kids after they went to a Fourth of July get together. Beador described the coronavirus as feeling like “being hit by a truck.” Her symptoms also included fever and a headache.

Beador Has Permanent Lung Damage

Before Beador got the coronavirus, she already had permanent lung damage. Beador suffers from bronchiectasis. Beador opened up more about her condition in a 2016 Bravo blog, as noted by Inquisitr. “Tamra is fully aware that I have bronchiectasis in both of my lungs,” Beador wrote in 2016, as noted by Inquisitr. “It is basically permanent damage to bronchial tubes that have resulted from at least 16 bouts of pneumonia. I cough 24/7 and can get lung infections with the snap of a finger. One of the stupidest things I could do would be to travel to a windy sand dune where I could inhale tiny particles of sand. I didn’t have a negative or lousy attitude, I followed the instructions of my pulmonologist. It had nothing to do with Vicki or Kelly.”

During an April 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Beador spoke about her condition again to host Andy Cohen. “It is such a scary time,” Beador said during her appearance, as noted by Bravo. “And as you and I have discussed, I have lung damage in both my lungs, so I’m one of those people that has to be careful. And I can’t stand it, but I am really taking it seriously. So one of the things that I’ve done is I’ve tried to create a very balanced, peaceful, and zen-like home — and I’ve got 9 lemons in a bowl in whatever room I can put it in because I need the peace. I need the zen. So that I’m not stressing out.”

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Also Contracted the Coronavirus

Beador is not the only Real Housewives star who contracted the coronavirus. Jennifer Aydin from The Real Housewives of New Jersey was diagnosed with the virus in April, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield also came down with the virus in July. Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Peter Thomas, had the virus over the summer.

Host Andy Cohen was also affected by the coronavirus, as he was diagnosed with it in March. Cohen announced his diagnosis on Instagram, writing, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

READ NEXT: Why Doesn’t Kroy Biermann Speak to His Parents?