Shannon Beador Accuses RHOC Co-Star of Hitting ‘Below the Belt’

Shannon Beador addressed her fallout with Tamra Judge in the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” according to a sneak peek at the first episode of season 17, and hinted that it might have been caused by Judge getting fired from the show.

The preview shows Beador on a hike with co-star Emily Simpson and Beador tells Simpson that Judge will “go below the belt,” and claims that “there’s a lot of stuff that she said about me that isn’t accurate.”

Simpson then pushes Beador on why the two women actually fell out after they were so close, telling her co-star, “The last time I was around Tamra, the two of you were super, super close.” Beador agrees, “She was my best friend for six years.” Simpson asks her what happened and Beador replies simply, “She got fired.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shannon Beador Says She Lost Touch With Tamra Judge After Judge Was ‘Fired’ From RHOC

During the sneak peek, Simpson is seen pushing Beador for more information about why the two close friends fell out. Simpson asks if they stayed in touch with each other after Judge’s departure from RHOC in 2020 and Beador replies, “Absolutely. I remember there were a couple days where we didn’t connect but the attempt was made.”

Beador then explains the two women’s friendship in a confessional interview, saying they “have a long history of really going deep with each other.” She adds, “I witnessed Tamra getting baptized, she helped me officially take my wedding ring off, I gave her an enema, I have traveled with her. I have never laughed more with a person in my life,” she continues as flashbacks of all those moments appear on the screen.

“And to all of a sudden to have that cut off was devastating to me because I really was there for her as a friend,” Beador adds. She tells Simpson that the past two-and-a-half years were hard because Judge would share “falsehoods” about Beador in every interview and podcast that she did. Later in the preview, Judge shares her side of the story and says all she was doing was telling the truth, concluding, “Truth hurts, b****.”

Some of the Cast Members Have Teased a Lot of Conflict in RHOC’s Season 17

The 17th season of RHOC, Bravo’s first Housewives show, is set to premiere on June 7, and according to returning cast member Gina Kirschenheiter, there was a lot going on.

Kirschenheiter claimed that Judge was “very lit” during a lot of filming, which caused newbie Jennifer Pedranti to be “shocked” at some of Judge’s behavior, she told Page Six. Kirschenheiter said she felt like Judge was often drunk and could have used “carbs and a little time out.”

Despite that, Kirschenheiter was happy to see Judge back on RHOC and said she’s a “really good cast member” and “feisty as f***.” Beador wasn’t the only one who had issues with Judge in season 17, as a source told Page Six that Judge and Heather Dubrow “butted heads” in the season.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’