Real Housewives Shade Each Other on Social Media & KFC Gets Involved

The premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 was an explosive one, with the ladies diving into the drama and shade fairly early. One of the big stories entering the season was Sheree Whitfield’s new beau, Martell Holt.

Holt, who’s no stranger to reality TV after appearing on “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” for years, wasn’t a huge hit with some of the ladies, though, and some expressed concerns about his intentions. While the episode was airing, Whitfield responded to some of her cast mates’ shady comments, especially her reignited feud with Kandi Burruss.

“Maybe I should’ve gave her some @kfc at the reunion since food the only peace offering she accepts #RHOA,” Whitfield tweeted during the episode. Whitfield’s tweet got KFC and Popeyes involved in the shade, as KFC’s official account replied, “We have delicious lemonade if you’re feeling thirsty.”

Whitfield responded to KFC, “I’m good boo‼️ I like @Popeyes better. Have y’all had that fried chicken sandwich & ain’t nothing like some good ole red beans and rice with ur chicken 😋 #RHOA #WhoGonCheckMeBoo #Popeyes #LoveeeeThatChickenFromPopeyes.” Popeyes got involved in the conversation, replying, “now why are we in it? 😅” in reference to RHOA legend Nene Leakes’ iconic line.

Sheree Whitfield Called Out Her Friends for Bringing Up Their Concerns on the Show Instead of Privately

Whitfield also made some comments on Twitter about her co-stars’ concerns about Holt, which appeared to be aimed at her friend Kenya Moore. “Does a ‘friend’ hold information about a person you are dating then brings it up months later on national tv? Let me know 🤔 #RHOA,” she wrote.

Whitfield also wrote, “Chile who needs enemies when you have ‘girlfriends’ like this #RHOA.” Whitfield had previously criticized Moore ahead of the premiere as she said Moore should have pulled her aside privately off the show if they were really friends, instead of waiting for them to be on camera to share her concerns.

“I was a little disappointed in her,” Whitfield told ET Online, “Cause of all the people, she was one of the main ones, every time we talk, ‘How’s Martell?’ You know, ‘How’s everything going?’ Like, it seemed like she was genuinely happy and supportive of me just being happy, you know?”

Kenya Moore Said She Wanted Sheree Whitfield to Form Her Own Opinion of Martell Holt

You sure be going hard for somebody who’s been giving hard 🍆 to everybody… But go off sis! 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOA https://t.co/VL7H6la1in — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) May 8, 2023

Moore spoke about Whitfield’s new “situationship” ahead of the premiere as well and remained pointedly tight-lipped when asked her opinion of him by Page Six.

She said she wanted to keep her opinion of him to herself and let Whitfield come to her own conclusion, but later shared, “I think some people like to be on TV.”

As for Burruss and Whitfield, they reignited their feud in the season 15 premiere, which featured a “Harlem Nights” theme party. “Last year, Shereé was with mister community service. This year, she’s with community property,” Burruss shaded the couple in a confessional interview. Whitfield replied to the call-out on Twitter, writing, “Community service….community property…you should know former community puss.”

